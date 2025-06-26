Hire Heroes USA Launches the Verified Veteran Badge with Support from Walmart

Verified Veteran Badge

Empowering veterans with a secure, digital credential to support their job search.

Veterans deserve more than recognition for their service—they’ve earned the opportunity to compete with confidence.” — Ross Dickman

ALPHARETTA , GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hire Heroes USA is proud to announce a new initiative supported by Walmart to launch the Verified Veteran Badge™, a cutting-edge digital credential that enables veterans to verify and share their military service securely and confidently as part of their employment search.Developed with Skybridge Skills and supported by open-source technology from the Digital Credentials Consortium, the Verified Veteran Badge is now available to eligible veterans who work with Hire Heroes USA. This badge can be easily uploaded into a digital wallet and shared with potential employers, streamlining the verification process and enhancing trust in a competitive hiring environment.“Veterans deserve more than recognition for their service—they’ve earned the opportunity to compete with confidence,” said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. “Through this collaboration with Skybridge Skills and support from Walmart, we’re proud to offer a secure, verifiable credential that empowers veterans to showcase their service in a modern, meaningful way. By helping veterans stand out in a competitive job market, we’re paving a stronger path to lasting career success.”In its first month, the program has issued 760 Verified Veteran Badges. Skybridge Skills played a key role in developing the technology that powers this credential."We are proud to partner with Hire Heroes USA to empower veterans in their job search with the Verified Veteran Badge," said Nate Otto, founder and CEO of Skybridge Skills. "By leveraging open-source technology from the Digital Credentials Consortium, we’re ensuring that veterans can get a privacy-preserving, verifiable way to showcase their service as part of their job applications. This interoperable credential aligns with the Open Badges and Verifiable Credentials standards, making it compatible with a growing range of software and services that accept these Learning and Employment Records (LERs). Our goal is to remove barriers and enable veterans to receive the recognition they deserve in the hiring process while reducing verification costs for employers."With thousands of veterans supported each year through Hire Heroes USA’s one-on-one personalized support, resume writing services, and career coaching, the Verified Veteran Badge adds another powerful tool to strengthen the transition to civilian success.About Hire Heroes USAHire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. service members, veterans, and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Hire Heroes USA offers individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Since Hire Heroes USA’s founding, more than 100,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.###

