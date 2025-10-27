Re: Traffic Alert - US Route 7 Leicester

Route 7 is now open.





Please drive carefully.

















From: LeTourneau, Christina via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, October 26, 2025 3:31 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - US Route 7 Leicester

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is CLOSED in the area of CLOSED due to a CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for an undetermined amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



