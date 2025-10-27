Crumbl Bakes Up a Spooktacular Halloween Menu

Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl

Tricks Are Out, Crumbl Treats Are In

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Halloween, Crumbl is taking center stage as the must-have treat for every celebration! From costume parties and cozy scary movie marathons to unexpected tricks and treats for friends and family, Crumbl’s Halloween flavors invite fans to make the delicious desserts part of every spooky season moment.This year’s Halloween menu features a lineup of limited-time desserts and a few haunting surprises along the way, designed to bring the festive spirit to life in every bite. Some of the desserts from October 27-November 1 include the Halloween Confetti Milkshake Cookie, Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie, Dirt Cake Cookie, and the new Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie ft. REESE’S PIECESFor those who dare, Crumbl is also resurrecting a few infamous flavors that have been buried in the archives. Some were adored, some were controversial, but all have returned from the dead for a limited time. These “Graveyard Flavors” will appear in select stores throughout Halloween week. Customers can discover which retired recipe is haunting their local menu by checking the Crumbl App.Halloween preorders are also available on the Crumbl App, so it is easy to plan treats for parties, gifts, or trick-or-treaters. Make this spooky season deliciously unforgettable with Crumbl.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.