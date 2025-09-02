Bradykin’s Global Adventure: A Volunteer Mission Inspires a Worldwide Movement of Kindness and Hope

Bradykin’s Global Adventure: A Volunteer Mission

HANOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Downing family proudly announces the release of their 7th book, Bradykin’s Global Adventure: A Volunteer Mission, a heartwarming story that takes readers on an inspiring journey of kindness, compassion, and giving. In this latest adventure, co-authors Susan and Denis Downing take Bradykin and the Kins around the globe, helping communities rebuild, supporting children in need, and spreading hope wherever they go. While the book delivers an uplifting story of friendship and generosity, its message extends far beyond the pages, inspiring a real life movement to bring comfort and joy to hospitalized children across the U.S. and around the world through the Bradykin Children’s Foundation.

What began with a tiny, fluffy puppy named Bradykin, once featured on Animal Planet’s “Too Cute,” has grown into a global movement of hope, comfort, and love. Today, the Downing family proudly celebrates the release of Bradykin’s Global Adventure: A Volunteer Mission and the launch of the Bradykin Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that no child or family ever feels alone during a hospital stay.

For more than 12 years, the Downings have quietly donated books, plush toys, and totes to hospitals and schools, entirely self-funded and driven by gratitude. All seven Bradykin books have been donated to the foundation, allowing proceeds to directly support its mission of bringing smiles, comfort, and hope to children and families during their most challenging times. From the time Megan was a baby through her early childhood, she spent years in and out of hospitals, where the Downing family saw how small acts of love, care, and encouragement a quilt, a toy, a book, or a warm gesture can brighten even the hardest days. That experience left a lasting imprint on the Downing family, inspiring them to create something meaningful that gives back to children everywhere.

Bradykin’s Global Adventure: A Volunteer Mission is more than just a book. It is the heartbeat of the Bradykin Children’s Foundation. Proceeds from the book directly fund Bradykin Care Packages, thoughtfully filled with a Bradykin book, a soft plush toy, coloring pages, crayons, and a handwritten note of love. Each care package is delivered to hospitalized children across the U.S. and globally, carrying one simple message: you are seen, you are loved, and you are never alone. Books are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book retailers.

"We know all too well how long and exhausting a day in the hospital can feel for both children and their families. Sometimes, a small diversion, a book, a plush, a little token of kindness, can make all the difference. Bradykin’s Global Adventure: A Volunteer Mission was created to bring comfort, hope, and smiles during those moments when they’re needed most," says Susan Downing, co-author and founder of the Bradykin Children’s Foundation.

Denis Downing, co-author and Interim Police Chief at Harvard University Police, adds: "This is just the beginning of Bradykin’s mission. We want to build a global community of kindness where children and families everywhere know they’re supported, cared for, and never alone. Every care package we deliver, whether it’s to a hospital here in the U.S. or across the globe, brings us one step closer to that vision."

The Downing family is calling on hospitals, families, sponsors, and supporters everywhere to join the mission. With your help, Bradykin’s story can continue to inspire children, deliver comfort to hospital bedsides, and remind families around the world that they are not alone.

Learn more, donate, or get involved today at www.bradykin.com.

