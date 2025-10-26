Creating a safer Main South Road

Release date: 25/10/25

The locations and designs for three new overtaking lanes on Main South Road between Normanville and Cape Jervis have been finalised, as work continues to deliver a State Government election commitment to improve safety along this stretch of road.

The South Australian and Australian Governments jointly committed $31.8 million (50:50) to improve safety for all road users on Main South Road, between Normanville and Cape Jervis.

Main South Road is an important route for commuters, tourists and freight, connecting Adelaide to destinations in the Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island.

Between 1,200 and 2,200 vehicles travel between Normanville and Cape Jervis every day.

Between 2020 and 2024 there were 17 crashes along this stretch of road where people were injured, including one fatal crash in 2023.

The new overtaking lanes will improve traffic flow and safety for locals, tourists and heavy vehicles, while also building capacity for future growth.

The locations for the new overtaking lanes are between:

Normanville and Second Valley (northbound)

Second Valley and Delamere (southbound)

Delamere and Cape Jervis (northbound).

The locations for the overtaking lanes were chosen after analysing various criteria such as environmental and land impacts, access to the road, and the ability to construct the lanes in each location.

Feedback from the community and local stakeholders was also taken into consideration to better understand the potential locations for the three new overtaking lanes and inform the final detailed designs.

The key factors incorporated into the final locations and designs include environmental impacts, drainage and erosion issues, safety at existing bus stops, speed limits at entry and exit points on Main South Road, traffic volumes and driveway access.

The project will include upgraded drainage, new pavement and road surfacing, new line marking, new safety barriers and Audio Tactile Line Marking, and new landscaping in various sections.

Construction is expected to start in early 2026, with works anticipated to be completed in early 2027. This project is expected to support approximately 115 full time equivalent jobs over the construction period.

In addition to these three new overtaking lanes between Normanville and Cape Jervis, the South Australian and Australian Governments committed $80 million (50:50) for two new overtaking lanes and safety improvements along Main South Road between Myponga and Yankalilla.

Planning is underway for this project which will include curve easing and road widening, along with widening of narrow bridges and culverts to improve safety and reduce delays.

For more information on the final locations and designs of the three new overtaking lanes click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The South Australian and Australian Governments have committed a total of $111.8 million to deliver five new overtaking lanes and safety upgrades on Main South Road between Myponga and Cape Jervis.

This can be a frustrating stretch of Main South Road for motorists.

The new overtaking lanes will provide more frequent opportunities to pass slower vehicles and help reduce risky driver behaviour that can lead to tragedy.

Starting with 94 potential locations for the new overtaking lanes, the community feedback has helped us settle on these three final locations.

Attributable to Leon Bignell, Member for Mawson

As someone who drives that stretch of road on a regular basis, I know just how dangerous it can be.

It’s not a good mix when you put cars, caravans, heavy trucks, tourist buses, agricultural vehicles and overseas tourists on a narrow, windy road with few places to overtake.

I listened to locals before the last election and we made a commitment to build three overtaking lanes. It’s fantastic that it’s happening and I know the people who live on Kangaroo Island and the western Fleurieu Peninsula are delighted. Visitors to our beautiful region will feel much safer too.