Kendra Erika Releases 'GoldenEye,' the Lead Single From Her Upcoming Album 'License to Thrill,' on Nov. 7

International recording artist Kendra Erika unveils the cover art for her bold new single “GoldenEye,” out Nov. 7. The cinematic design captures the elegance, mystery and explosive energy of her forthcoming album “License to Thrill,” inspired by the James Bond legacy. International recording artist Kendra Erika embodies classic glamour and confidence with her new single “GoldenEye,” releasing Nov. 7. The cinematic track leads her forthcoming album “License to Thrill,” inspired by the timeless allure of the James Bond legacy. International recording artist Kendra Erika exudes cinematic poise in her new single “GoldenEye,” out Nov. 7. The sleek look reflects the sophistication and mystery of her forthcoming album “License to Thrill,” inspired by the timeless allure of the James Bond legacy.

GoldenEye captures Kendra Erika’s signature cinematic pop sound while setting the stage for her upcoming album License to Thrill, inspired by iconic Bond themes

I grew up fascinated by the Bond themes, and ‘GoldenEye’ pays homage to that legacy while adding my own modern edge and voice.” — Kendra Erika, Billboard Top 10 Artist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist Kendra Erika will release her bold, cinematic new single “GoldenEye” on Nov. 7 , the premiere track from her forthcoming album “License to Thrill,” set for release Feb. 13, 2026. The single sets the tone for what promises to be an immersive, high-stakes musical journey inspired by the elegance, mystery and allure of the James Bond legacy. GoldenEye” is more than a song; it’s a statement . For Erika, the decision to launch her album with this title track reflects her creative fascination with the timeless Bond world, blending intrigue, sophistication and empowerment. Inspired by the iconic film themes that have defined generations, Erika reimagines “GoldenEye” as a modern anthem of strength and seduction. The song embodies what she calls a “license to thrill” - the freedom to be bold, take risks and live life on one’s own terms.“I grew up fascinated by the Bond themes; they were always larger than life,” Erika said. “This song pays homage to that legacy while bringing my own modern edge and voice to it.”Her upcoming album “License to Thrill” pays homage to the music and mystique of the Bond universe, featuring both original compositions and reinterpretations of songs that capture its signature cinematic style. Listeners can expect lush orchestration, seductive vocals, and dramatic crescendos that echo the franchise’s legendary soundtracks, all infused with Erika’s modern dance-pop energy. Each track unfolds like a scene from a high-octane film, uniting vintage glamour with contemporary edge.Known for her theatrical live performances, Erika brings her songs to life through immersive staging and captivating visuals. Her “GoldenEye” performance is a sleek blend of live instrumentation and cinematic storytelling, transporting audiences into a world of suspense and sophistication. “GoldenEye” will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning Nov. 7, with “License to Thrill” following on Feb. 13, 2026. Future releases will feature songs inspired by the Bond film legacy, including nods to classics such as “Goldfinger,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Skyfall” and “No Time to Die,” alongside Erika’s original material.Follow Kendra Erika on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, YouTube and Spotify at @KendraErikaMusic. Visit www.KendraErika.com for updates, behind-the-scenes content and tour information.For media inquiries, interviews or performance requests, contact Kelly Bennett, Bennett Unlimited PR, at Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.About Kendra ErikaKendra Erika is an international recording artist and performer known for her signature fusion of cinematic pop and dance music. Her rich vocals and sophisticated storytelling have earned her multiple Billboard Top Ten hits and critical acclaim. With “License to Thrill,” Erika continues to evolve as a dynamic and visionary artist, inviting listeners into a world where music, mystery and empowerment collide.

