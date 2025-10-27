Dynamic Therapy Named 2025 Top 100 Small Business Community Champions by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Courtesy of Dynamic Therapy Darius Thomas, Founder and CEO Dynamic Therapy

Recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s CO—100, Dynamic Therapy joins 100 businesses transforming their industries and strengthening communities nationwide

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Therapy , a mission-driven, inclusive speech and occupational therapy provider, has been named a 2025 Community Champion Honoree in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ’s CO—100—a prestigious annual list recognizing the nation’s 100 best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses.The Community Champion category celebrates businesses that achieve growth while making meaningful contributions to their local communities. Honorees in this category go beyond their own success to drive positive social impact through service, innovation, and leadership.Founded in 2016, Dynamic Therapy offers accessible, evidence-based care to over 300 clients each month through both virtual and in-person services across six states. The company’s 12 school contracts enable therapists to support students in developing essential communication, sensory, and motor skills. With a team that includes underrepresented Black and male speech-language pathologists, Dynamic Therapy is redefining what representation and equity look like in clinical care.“We built Dynamic Therapy on the belief that every voice deserves to be heard,” said Darius Thomas, Founder and CEO of Dynamic Therapy. “Being recognized as a Community Champion reinforces our commitment to making therapy accessible, culturally responsive, and rooted in compassion. This honor belongs to our team, our clients, and the families and schools who trust us to help build brighter futures—one word, one milestone, and one breakthrough at a time.”As a certified Minority and LGBT Business Enterprise, Dynamic Therapy has written off more than $400,000 in claims and provides free therapy annually to individuals in need. The company’s holistic approach extends beyond clinical work to include corporate partnerships thatenhance workplace communication and productivity.“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The CO—100 honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with vision. These entrepreneurs and teams are not only shaping their local communities—they’re setting new standards for what’s possible in business.”For more information about Dynamic Therapy, visit www.welovedynamictherapy.com . To learn more about the CO—100 list, visit www.CO100.com About Dynamic Therapy: Dynamic Therapy is a mission-driven provider of speech and occupational therapy services, serving children and adults through inclusive, evidence-based care. Operating across six states, the organization partners with schools, families, and businesses to promote communication,sensory regulation, and motor development. As a certified Minority and LGBT Business Enterprise, Dynamic Therapy is dedicated to equity, accessibility, and community impact. For more information, visit www.welovedynamictherapy.com

