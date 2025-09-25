Voices of Note Announces Partnership with PFLAG’s Georgia Chapters in Honor of National Coming Out Day

Voices of Note (Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Women's Chorus) This Is Me Concert Voices of Note (Atlanta Women's Chorus) This Is Me Concert

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus partner with PFLAG’s Georgia chapters for a season of music, advocacy and community impact.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Note , the parent organization of the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus, announced that PFLAG ’s Georgia chapters will join forces with the organization for the 2026 season. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to visibility, inclusion, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people and their families across the state. The announcement also looks ahead to National Coming Out Day in October, underscoring the importance of creating spaces where LGBTQ+ people and their families can be seen, heard, and supported."Music has always been our way of telling stories that matter, and this season we're thrilled to join forces with PFLAG Georgia chapters," said David Aurilio, Executive Director of Voices of Note. "Together, we will celebrate the power of chosen family, highlight the resilience of our community, and amplify voices that too often go unheard."PFLAG is the nation's oldest nonprofit and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families. With chapters across Georgia, PFLAG provides critical spaces for acceptance, resources, and advocacy."PFLAG Georgia Chapters is honored to partner with Voices of Note for their 2026 season," said Ann Miller, PFLAG National Board Member and Regional Director of PFLAG Gulf Region. "Through music, we can change hearts and bring people together. This partnership is more than symbolic — it's about building community, creating visibility, and strengthening support networks for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families."The partnership will be featured throughout the Voices of Note 2025–2026 season, which includes the following performances:Holiday 2025 concerts include:AGMC Holiday Concert – Home for the HolidaysDecember 5, 2025 – 8:00 p.m. | December 6, 2025 – 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.Location: Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305AWC Holiday Concert – Season of LightDecember 13, 2025 – 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Location: Church at Ponce and Highland, 1085 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305Spring 2026 concerts include:AGMC Immersive Community Sing-a-longMarch 14, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.Location: Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310Note: For Adults (21 and older)AWC Spring Concert – We Shake, We Shine!March 21, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.Location: Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 1026 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30326Pride concerts 2026 include:AWC Pride Concert – Chosen FamilyJune 6, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Location: Church at Ponce and Highland, 1085 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305AGMC Pride Concert – Beyond the Yellow Brick RoadJune 13, 2026 – 7:00 p.m.Location: Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126Founded in 1973, PFLAG is the nation's oldest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families. With more than 380 chapters nationwide, including several in Georgia, PFLAG offers support groups, youth and family programs, advocacy opportunities, and virtual affinity groups for diverse communities, such as Black and African American, AAPI, military families, grandparents, and Spanish speakers. The partnership with Voices of Note will extend beyond the stage through joint storytelling campaigns, community education, and social media advocacy aligned with PFLAG's national efforts."Partnerships like this demonstrate the power of community," said Joey Jaworski, board chair of Voices of Note. "By joining forces with PFLAG, we can amplify stories, create meaningful connections, and ensure that our music reflects the diversity and resilience of the people we serve."Together, these initiatives set the foundation for a season that reflects both artistic excellence and a shared commitment to inclusion. Voices of Note invites the community to experience performances that uplift, inspire, and celebrate the power of music. Tickets for the 2025–2026 season are available at www.voicesofnote.org ###About PFLAG Georgia Chapters:PFLAG is the nation's oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. Founded in 1973, PFLAG now has more than 380 chapters nationwide, including multiple chapters in Georgia. Beginning with the flagship Atlanta chapter, PFLAG has expanded to provide support and education across the metro area, suburbs, and cities throughout the state. Chapters operate as grassroots organizations and offer services based on local community needs, including in-person and virtual support groups, programs for teens, young adults, and trans people, family socials, advocacy opportunities, and more. Through its virtual platform, PFLAG also provides affinity group support for Black and African American communities, AAPI members, military families, grandparents, Spanish speakers, and others. For more information about Georgia's PFLAG chapters, affinity groups, and publications, visit https://linktr.ee/gapflag About Voices of Note, Parent Organization of the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus:Voices of Note, a not-for-profit organization, serves as a catalyst for social change through its leadership of the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and the Atlanta Women's Chorus, the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents annual concert experiences, celebrated for their musical excellence and commitment to promoting equality for all people. Recognized as the 2023 Atlanta Pride Grand Marshal and selected as Charity of the Year for 2024 by Atlanta's Stonewall Bar Association, Voices of Note exemplifies inclusivity and empowerment through music. Its performances offer audiences inspiration, inviting them on a journey to explore uncharted areas of the heart and mind and gain insight into the lives of neighbors, teachers, siblings, and friends. Voices of Note upholds the belief that the most powerful way to advocate for equality is through music, using it as a tool to change hearts and minds. Visit them at www.voicesofnote.org for more information.

