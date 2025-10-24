Atlanta's Voices of Note Welcomes New Board Leaders from Deloitte, Emory Healthcare, Netflix, and Olympus

Executive Leaders From Deloitte, Emory Healthcare, Netflix, And Olympus Join The Board As The Nonprofit Deepens Its Impact Through Music, Service, And Inclusion

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Note , the nonprofit organization that elevates the arts through the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and the Atlanta Women’s Chorus, today announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. Together, these leaders bring experience in technology, healthcare, entertainment, and business strategy—reflecting Atlanta’s diverse community and the organization’s mission to change hearts and minds through music.Joining the Board of Directors are:Ben McNair (He/Him), Senior User Experience Researcher, Olympus Corporation of the AmericasJacob Dale (He/Him), Community Advocate and Arts SupporterNathaniel Hodges (He/They), Design Strategist & Talent Management Lead, Netflix HouseShane Arrington (He/Him), Enterprise Director of Nuclear Medicine, Magnetic Resonance Imaging & Cardiac Imaging, Emory HealthcareWillie Sullivan (He/Him), Engagement Manager, Deloitte ConsultingThey join an existing board of distinguished leaders representing a cross-section of Atlanta’s business, arts, and nonprofit sectors:Joey Jaworski (He/Him), Board ChairJennifer Sutton (She/Her), Vice Board ChairKristy Towry (She/Her), TreasurerGail Crowder (She/Her), SecretaryMarkesha Dunham (She/They), President, Atlanta Women’s Chorus (AWC)Adam Miller (He/Him), President, Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC)Gabrielle Claiborne (She/Her), Board Development ChairKatie Culp (She/Her), Board MemberHuiling Chen (She/Her), Board Member“Atlanta has long been a world influencer in culture, arts, and advocacy,” said David Aurilio, Executive Director of Voices of Note. “The addition of these new members reflects our mission to build a board that not only has the professional capacity to guide us forward but also represents the communities we serve. Their leadership strengthens our position as a nonprofit that speaks to local, national, and international audiences.”“These steps are part of our ongoing vision to center inclusivity and global service in everything we do,” said Joey Jaworski, Chair of the Voices of Note Board of Directors. “By welcoming new voices at the leadership table, we are ensuring that Voices of Note remains at the forefront of cultural impact for generations to come.”Reflections from new board members:“At Netflix, I lead Talent Management for Netflix House, where we bring our incredible stories to life through unforgettable, fully immersive experiences,” said Nathaniel Hodges. “That same spirit of storytelling lives at the heart of Voices of Note, where concerts become journeys through musical, social, and political history—illuminating personal stories of triumph and transformation. I’m honored to serve on the board and help ensure that diverse and LGBTQ+ voices continue to shape and inspire Atlanta’s place on the global cultural stage.”“Healthcare has taught me the importance of empathy, service, and creating environments where people feel seen and supported,” said Shane Arrington. “I look forward to seeing Voices of Note bringing that same spirit to the stage, giving voice to diverse communities, and positioning Atlanta as a cultural leader on the world stage. I’m excited to be part of advancing that mission.”“As a researcher, my work is about listening closely, understanding diverse needs, telling stories, and designing solutions that make an impact,” said Ben McNair. “Voices of Note embodies that same people-centered approach through music and service. I’m proud to support an organization that enriches the cultural legacies of Atlanta and our vibrant LGBTQ+ community as we use our voices to connect with audiences at home and across the globe.”“I’m honored to join the board and contribute my experience in fundraising and nonprofit leadership to an organization that embodies Atlanta’s global influence,” said Willie Sullivan. “The work Voices of Note is doing in the community demonstrates how the arts can build bridges across communities, and I look forward to helping strengthen its impact locally and beyond.”“My family has found a home in the Voices of Note community,” said Jacob Dale. “Watching my husband perform and seeing the joy these concerts bring to audiences has been deeply meaningful for us. I’m proud to join the board and help ensure this community continues to grow and inspire future generations.”For more information about Voices of Note, board leadership, and ways to give, visit www.voicesofnote.org ###About Voices of Note and The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus:Voices of Note, a not-for-profit organization, serves as a catalyst for social change through its leadership of the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and the Atlanta Women’s Chorus, the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents annual concert experiences, celebrated for their musical excellence and commitment to promoting equality for all people. Recognized as the 2023 Atlanta Pride Grand Marshal and selected as Charity of the Year for 2024 by Atlanta's Stonewall Bar Association, Voices of Note exemplifies inclusivity and empowerment through music. Its performances offer audiences inspiration, inviting them on a journey to explore uncharted areas of the heart and mind and gain insight into the lives of neighbors, teachers, siblings, and friends. Voices of Note upholds the belief that the most powerful way to advocate for equality is through music, using it as a tool to change hearts and minds. Visit them at www.voicesofnote.org for more information.

