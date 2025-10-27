Yuno Appoints Former Mastercard Europe President Javier Perez to Board of Directors in Bold Push for Global Leadership

Javier Perez, former President of Mastercard Europe and current Founder and Managing Partner of Global PayTech Ventures Yuno

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the leading global payment orchestration platform, today announced the appointment of Javier Perez, former President of Mastercard Europe and current Founder and Managing Partner of Global PayTech Ventures , to its Board of Directors. This strategic move underscores Yuno’s ambition to redefine the global payments landscape and accelerate its mission to become the world’s premier payment orchestration solution.Perez brings over 30 years of experience in the payments industry, including a transformative 15-year tenure as President of Mastercard Europe, where he spearheaded the merger with Europay and guided Mastercard through one of the most successful fintech IPOs in history. Under his leadership, Mastercard Europe became a recognized leader in payments technology innovation and was declared systemically important by the European Central Bank. Today, as the founder of Global PayTech Ventures, Perez continues to shape the future of payments by investing in and advising cutting-edge paytech startups worldwide.“Javier’s unparalleled expertise and visionary leadership in payments technology make him an invaluable addition to Yuno’s board,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO of Yuno. “His experience scaling global payment ecosystems and mentoring high-growth companies aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses to accept payments anywhere, optimize workflows, and unlock new revenue streams.”Founded in 2022, Yuno has rapidly emerged as a trusted partner for global brands such as McDonald’s, Rappi, Viva Aerobus, and Avianca. Its platform connects merchants to over 1,000 payment methods and fraud prevention providers across 200+ countries, offering seamless integration, smart routing, and advanced analytics to maximize approval rates and minimize costs. The company is backed by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Quantum Light Ventures, DST Global Partners, and most recently Global PayTech Ventures.“The payments industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and Yuno is at the forefront of this evolution,” said Javier Perez. “I am excited to join the board and to contribute to Yuno’s vision of making global payments effortless for businesses everywhere.”With Perez’s appointment, Yuno strengthens its leadership team as it accelerates toward global dominance in payment orchestration—a market projected to grow exponentially as businesses seek smarter, more efficient ways to manage payments worldwide.About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies around the world. With a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. Yuno supports leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, including McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.Learn more at www.y.uno

