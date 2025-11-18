PRECISION and Yuno Partner to Strengthen Travel Fraud Prevention Worldwide

Partnership expands access to travel-specialized fraud prevention through Yuno’s global payment orchestration platform

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, SWEDEN, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etraveli Group, a leading global technology provider for flights, today announced a partnership between PRECISION, the flagship product of its fintech arm EG Fintech Solutions, and Yuno , the leading global payment infrastructure platform. The collaboration expands access to world-class, travel-specific fraud prevention and risk intelligence, enabling merchants to deliver seamless and secure payment experiences across markets and methods.PRECISION is a next-generation, fully managed fraud prevention solution purpose-built for the travel industry by experts within one of the biggest travel groups, to address the unique complexities faced by the industry worldwide. Backed by over two decades of fraud prevention expertise, it processes multi-billion-dollar transaction volumes annually, across the globe. Its dynamic engine – powered by advanced machine learning, adaptive algorithms with insights trained on millions of travel-specific data points and real time feedback loop – delivers unmatched decision accuracy.Founded in 2021, Yuno has quickly become the payment infrastructure of choice for global brands, fintech and banks including McDonald’s, Rappi, Viva Aerobus, Avianca and Indrive. With a single API integration, Yuno empowers merchants to seamlessly accept payments from anywhere in the world, supporting more than 1,000 payment methods and anti-fraud providers, 200+ countries, and 180+ currencies. With a growing footprint in travel, Yuno is an ideal partner to bring advanced payment and fraud prevention capabilities like PRECISION to markets where secure, high-conversion transactions are most critical.Through this partnership, travel merchants can easily add PRECISION’s fraud prevention capabilities through Yuno’s platform. The integration delivers real-time risk insights at checkout, helping reduce fraud costs and tailor protection strategies to the unique needs of the travel industry while enabling fast, seamless payment experiences for customers.“PRECISION was born out of a clear need for a purpose-built solution that could address travel fraud in all its complexity,” said Peny Rizou, Chief Fintech Officer, Etraveli Group and Head of EG Fintech Solutions. “Our holistic approach has helped leading travel brands grow securely in a landscape where fraud costs far more than chargebacks. For every dollar lost, two more go unrealized through blocked sales and missed opportunities. Through our partnership with a global leader like Yuno, we’re making our specialist capability available to more travel merchants, helping them protect revenue, scale with confidence, and deliver seamless experiences on a global scale.”“At Yuno, our mission is to make financial infrastructure effortless, helping businesses thrive by simplifying orchestration of Payins, Payouts, KYC/KYB, Fraud, and Stablecoins, unlocking new revenues and making companies much more efficient,” said Justo Benetti, Chief Revenue Officer, Yuno. “By integrating PRECISION into our orchestration layer, we’re bringing deep travel industry expertise to our platform. Together, we’re enabling travel merchants to scale faster and more securely, with fraud intelligence tailored to the complexity of global business. This partnership reflects Yuno’s broader vision to power the next generation of global commerce, where payments are not only seamless but smarter, safer, and more connected across every market.”From booking flights to securing accommodation, the partnership between PRECISION and Yuno delivers a smarter, more secure, and conversion-driven payments infrastructure, purpose-built to meet the complex demands of global travel.About PRECISION:Etraveli Group launched EG Fintech Solutions to bring its advanced fintech capabilities to the broader travel market. Its first product, PRECISION, is a fully managed, Risk Management Solution tailored for travel sellers and airlines. It is backed by over 20 years of expertise in fraud prevention in the industry and handling multibillion-dollar volumes across the world. Its dynamic engine - powered by advanced AI, adaptive algorithms, and real-time insights, delivers unmatched decisioning accuracy. A continuous feedback loop refines performance, balancing risk, cost, and customer experience to drive growth and protect revenue.Learn more at: precisionrisk.comAbout YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies around the world. With a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. Yuno supports leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, including McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.Learn more at www.y.uno Media ContactKate Gundryyuno@pluckpr.com617-797-5174

