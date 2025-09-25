Yuno Accelerates Global Growth with APAC Expansion Across China and Singapore

With Singapore as its regional headquarters in APAC and new operations in China, Yuno is simplifying cross-border commerce for global merchants.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global payment orchestration platform, today announced important expansions within APAC including the opening of regional headquarters in Singapore and new operations in China. Yuno’s dual-office setup strengthens its mission to simplify global payments and empower merchants to scale across borders with confidence.Today’s announcement follows Yuno’s entry into the Middle East and UK earlier this year, when the company launched its regional headquarters in Qatar and European headquarters in London to better serve the MENA & EU region’s fast-evolving payment needs.Founded by Juan Pablo Ortega and Julián Núñez – the entrepreneurial minds behind Latin American tech giant Rappi – Yuno was built by merchants, for merchants. After navigating the complexities of global payments firsthand, the duo launched Yuno to address the growing need for a seamless, secure and scalable payment solution that adapts to different markets.Expansion into ChinaWith its new operations in China, Yuno is enabling Chinese merchants to participate in the global digital economy by offering a single API integration that connects to more than 1,000 payment methods and over 450 providers across 195 countries. This includes built-in compliance (PCI DSS, GDPR and local data privacy), smart routing to increase approval rates and reduce costs, and real-time payment insights that drive better decisions.“China is one of the world’s most advanced digital economies, and its merchants are increasingly going global,” said SheueChee Beh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Yuno in APAC. “We’re proud to partner with Chinese brands to remove the friction in cross-border payments and help them scale confidently on the world stage.”Building Roots in APACYuno’s regional headquarters being placed in Singapore also marks a strategic move to anchor the company’s presence in APAC – one of the world’s fastest-growing digital commerce regions. With strong internet penetration, a tech-savvy population, and regional leadership in compliant digital infrastructure, Singapore is home to a significant number of fintech firms that consistently attract the highest funding in the region.Yuno will benefit from having its regional headquarters in Singapore due to:-Singapore’s position as a leading fintech hub in Asia, supported by strong regulatory frameworks, innovation programs, and global connectivity.-The company’s ability to strengthen alignment with regulatory frameworks and contribute to the growth of the payments ecosystem as a member of the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), Emerging Payment Association (EPAA), and close work with local industry bodies.-Global and regional Yuno customers, including NetEase Games and other pilot merchants, have established their payment infrastructure in Singapore.-Setting up Yuno’s APAC hub in Singapore allows the company to better support these customers and accelerate new product rollouts.-Singapore’s vibrant fintech ecosystem also provides Yuno with access to strategic partners, banks, and payment providers. This enables deeper collaboration and innovation to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region.-Through active participation in industry discussions and fintech events, Yuno is committed to helping shape the future of payments in APAC, while leveraging Singapore as a hub for talent, marketing, and connections.Yuno Launches NOVA , AI Agents to Turn Payment Friction Into GrowthYuno also introduced a brand new AI-powered solution – NOVA – to further support merchants in APAC and across the world. NOVA turns card declines, abandoned checkouts, and missed payments into AI-powered customer conversations via phone and WhatsApp that recover revenue and surface additional data signals from customers in the process. The engagements with customers are built to delight them by utilizing intelligent decisioning to choose the optimal outreach method, generating the right script, localizing the conversation across over 70 languages, and adapting dynamically based on the customer’s responses and preferences.Pilots of NOVA began in Q2 2025 with a select group of global merchants across retail, digital services, and delivery platforms. In early testing, NOVA helped recover up to 75 percent of failed payments on calls that were answered, and showed meaningful lift across WhatsApp messaging as well. Rappi, the Latin American delivery giant, was one of the first to adopt the solution—and within just a few months, it saw an 8 percent lift in recovery rates.“Our goal is to become the go-to partner for businesses navigating global payments. Whether it’s a fast-scaling brand in China or an innovative startup in Asia, Yuno offers the infrastructure and intelligence to power their next stage of growth,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-founder and CEO, Yuno. “Coupled with the launch of NOVA, Yuno is driving the charge towards agentic commerce, proactively solving merchant issues, all without manual intervention. We look forward to our continued expansion in the region and helping businesses scale globally with confidence and efficiency.”Trusted by brands like McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi, Yuno continues to expand its footprint in high-growth regions through localized solutions and on-the-ground expertise.About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies around the world. With a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools, Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. Yuno supports leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, including McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.For more information on Yuno, visit www.y.uno

