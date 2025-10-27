Eyam Health Advances Cell Programming Platform for Infectious Diseases with Global Health Funded Large Animal Studies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyam Health announced today new funding from the Gates Foundation for large animal studies to evaluate the company's Gemini platform, a novel approach to antibody delivery that programs patients' own cells to produce therapeutic antibodies.These studies will utilize a monoclonal antibody (mAB) against malaria with the goal of generating sustained expression of the therapeutic protein in large animals.Infectious diseases, such as malaria, remain a significant global health burden, with approximately 240 million cases and over 600,000 deaths annually, predominantly affecting children and pregnant women in sub-Saharan Africa.Biologics like mABs offer new hope in the fight against infectious diseases and represent a $400B market opportunity. To date, the high cost of manufacturing, cold-chain requirements, and complex logistics have restricted access to these life-saving treatments in low- and middle-income countries. Gemini offers a more accessible, cost-effective delivery of antibody therapeutics globally than conventional protein-based delivery platforms.The Gemini platform differentiates itself from conventional protein biologics by enabling sustained antibody production from engineered cells and a more accessible and cost-effective delivery approach. If successful, this approach could offer several advantages including extended duration of effect, reduced dosing frequency, and simpler manufacturing and storage at standard temperatures compared to traditional protein therapeutics.Gemini’s broad platform applicability is not restricted to mABs or infectious diseases, but includes use cases for oncology, chronic conditions, and others that require sustained treatments.The current studies will run sequentially at leading research centers in the United Kingdom and United States, beginning with a pig study followed by non-human primate (NHP) studies after initial data generation."At Eyam, our team is engineering a shift in how antibody therapeutics can be delivered. If successful, Gemini could become a disruptive technology in the field of biologics offering a better way of delivering medicines with sustained durations and at a lower overall cost," said Ryan M. Thomas, CEO of Eyam Health. "One of our ambitious goals is for Gemini to enable lifesaving treatment in small or remote clinics as effectively as in major medical centers."Building upon encouraging preclinical small animal study results, these large animal studies mark another important validation step toward demonstrating Gemini's potential as a preferred modality for the delivery of antibody therapeutics on a global scale."We designed and built Gemini to help democratize access to therapeutics by offering a more practical modality to deliver and express protein biologics," said Dr. Wilf Jefferies, Founder and CSO. "It can overcome the cold-chain and infrastructure barriers that have limited infectious disease prevention tools, especially for malaria, in the regions that are most effected."Results are expected in the first half of 2026, positioning Eyam Health's platform to offer transformational antibody delivery across a range of therapeutic applications.About Eyam HealthFounded in 2020, Eyam Health is an emerging leader in next-generation biologics and platform technologies. The Gemini and Jennerator platforms power groundbreaking advancements in infectious disease, oncology, chronic disease, and animal health. Eyam is shaping the future of medicine, making innovative health solutions more effective, accessible, and durable.For more information, visit www.eyamhealth.com

