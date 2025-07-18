Eyam Health Advances Partnership in Companion Animal Therapeutics

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyam Health today announced the advancement of its partnership with a leading animal health company, entering the next phase of a joint development program focused on antibody-based therapeutics for chronic conditions in companion animals. This program will leverage Eyam’s proprietary Gemini delivery platform and aims to increase both the durability and production of monoclonal antibodies.This milestone marks a significant step forward in Eyam’s strategy to broaden the application of its platform technologies beyond human health and into the fast-growing veterinary sector.“The next phase of this collaboration is a major milestone,” said Ryan M. Thomas, CEO of Eyam Health. “By working alongside a world-class partner to address chronic disease in companion animals, we’re not only advancing important science — we’re also tapping into a market projected to exceed $20 billion globally.”Eyam’s Gemini platform enables durable, low-dose therapeutic expression without the use of lipid nanoparticles, presenting a scalable solution for both veterinary and human health applications. The current study will evaluate performance and tolerability in a relevant canine model, with the goal of moving the target into clinical trials.This partnership reflects a strong technical and strategic alignment between Eyam and its collaborator and builds on a shared vision to redefine what is possible in biologic delivery.Eyam’s expansion into animal health complements its broader R&D pipeline, which includes programs in infectious disease, oncology, and chronic illness. Together with its Jennerator platform, Eyam is positioned to lead the next generation of nucleic acid-based therapeutics across species and therapeutic areas.About Eyam HealthFounded in 2020, Eyam Health is an emerging leader in next-generation vaccine and therapeutic platform technologies. Our Gemini and Jennerator platforms power groundbreaking advancements in infectious disease, oncology, chronic disease, and animal health. By pioneering self-amplifying nucleic acid delivery, Eyam is shaping the future of medicine, making innovative health solutions more effective, accessible, and durable.

