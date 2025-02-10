Eyam Health Announces Interim Results on Antibody Therapeutics, Secures Extension of Foundation Funding

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyam Health is excited to announce promising interim results from an ongoing study funded by the Gates Foundation, leading to an extension of grant funding to further Eyam’s research. The full results will mark an important milestone, validating the Gemini Platform for the effective and efficient delivery of antibody therapeutics without the need for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and demonstrating a significant increase in the duration of antibody expression.Interim Results Show Promise of Gemini’s PotentialThe interim results have exceeded the key performance benchmark, showing high levels of antibody production and sustained expression over the study’s timepoints. The full study results will aim to confirm that Eyam’s Gemini platform can deliver life-saving therapeutics more efficiently, eliminating the reliance on LNPs—one of the primary limitations of conventional nucleic acid-based therapies.Encouraged by these strong results, Eyam Health is extending the study to six months to further evaluate the platform’s long-term expression capabilities.Continued Support from the Gates FoundationThis support enables Eyam to accelerate progress and further validate the Gemini Platform’s ability to revolutionize global healthcare.Eyam CEO, Ryan M. Thomas responded to the results by saying, "These interim results offer a promising outlook for the entire field of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The study is being extended and will inform us of Gemini’s ability to deliver high levels of antibodies without lipid nanoparticles while extending their duration in the body. We are grateful for the Gates Foundation’s continued funding support as we advance this work toward real-world impact."About Eyam HealthFounded in 2020, Eyam Health is an emerging leader in next-generation vaccine and therapeutic platform technologies. Our Gemini and Jennerator platforms power groundbreaking advancements in infectious disease, oncology, chronic disease, and animal health. By pioneering self-amplifying nucleic acid delivery, Eyam is shaping the future of medicine, making innovative health solutions more effective, accessible, and durable.

