Passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Thailand, 26 October 2025

The Government of the Republic of Singapore is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Thailand on 24 October 2025. The Singapore Government conveys its condolences to the Royal Family, the Royal Thai Government, and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand.

On behalf of the people of Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua to express his deepest condolences.

On behalf of the Singapore Government, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul to convey his deepest condolences. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has also written to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow to express his condolences.

The text of the letters is appended.

26 OCTOBER 2025

Condolence Letter from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua

26 October 2025

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua

Kingdom of Thailand

Your Majesty,

My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Your Majesty’s beloved mother, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Her Majesty led an extraordinary and inspiring life. She was a constant and supportive presence beside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. Her initiatives brought the beauty of Thai textiles and culture to the attention of the world, and preserved local handicrafts, uplifted livelihoods of rural communities, and improved the health of women and children. They brought far-reaching benefits to the country. Her Majesty will be fondly remembered for her dedication to the welfare of the Thai people.

On behalf of the people of Singapore, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

Condolence Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul

26 October 2025

His Excellency Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Kingdom of Thailand

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Her Majesty was well-loved and respected by the people of Thailand. She carried out her royal duties with grace and was a steadfast pillar beside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great throughout his reign. Her Majesty’s selfless dedication to sustainable development, the welfare of women and children, and preservation of traditional crafts demonstrated her wisdom and foresight. The legacy of her work will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the Thai people in the years to come.

Her Majesty’s passing is a great loss, and she will be dearly missed. My thoughts are with you and the people of Thailand during this period of grief.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG

Condolence Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow

26 October 2025

His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Kingdom of Thailand

Dear Sihasak,

It was with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Her Majesty will always be remembered for her love, magnanimity, and devotion to the Thai people. She was fittingly regarded by the Thai people as the Mother of the Nation. She supported His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great on numerous royal missions throughout the country and internationally, which brought development and improvement to the quality of life for the Thai people. Together, they launched over 4,000 Royal Development Projects aimed at uplifting lives and livelihoods. Her Majesty also dedicated her life to charity work and led the Thai Red Cross Society from 1956. She left an indelible mark on Thai society for her role in helping to foster the stability and prosperity which the country enjoys today.

Please accept my sincere condolences for this profound loss that will be felt by many.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN