PM Lawrence Wong to Attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (26-28 Oct 2025)

Source: PMO

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 26 to 28 October 2025.

Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability” encapsulates the region’s efforts to build a forward-looking, cohesive, and resilient ASEAN amid geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges. The ASEAN Leaders will reaffirm their commitment to ASEAN’s community building efforts and discuss ways to promote an open, inclusive, and stable regional architecture. They will also discuss strengthening ASEAN’s economic integration by enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and tapping into emerging areas in the digital and green economies.

Prime Minister Wong will meet Leaders from key partners at ASEAN’s Summits, including Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Nations, and the United States. Prime Minister Wong will also participate in the 5th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, which seeks to reaffirm the RCEP’s role in strengthening regional trade and economic integration amidst global challenges.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister.

25 OCTOBER 2025