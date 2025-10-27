Working Visit of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to London, United Kingdom, 27 to 28 October 2025

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong is currently on a working visit to London, the United Kingdom (UK) from 27 to 28 October 2025.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the UK David Lammy; Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper; and Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Darren Jones on 27 October 2025.

They reaffirmed the deep and longstanding bilateral ties built on trust, strong economic links, high-level exchanges and people-to-people connections. The discussions covered wide-ranging areas including geopolitical, economic and technological developments, as well as opportunities to strengthen cooperation in emerging and forward-looking areas such as digitalisation, renewable energy, innovation, and emerging technologies. As members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), they also discussed collaboration through the CPTPP framework with the EU and ASEAN, to promote economic resilience and uphold a rules-based international order.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 OCTOBER 2025