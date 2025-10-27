IADA's Third Quarter 2025 Market Report Shows Sharp Rise in Optimism
Looking forward, IADA members project a strong market performance for the fourth quarter of 2025 and over the next six months.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has released its third-quarter 2025 market report. It reveals a significant upswing in market optimism, a tightening of preowned aircraft inventory, and growing confidence in the outlook for the remainder of 2025 and beyond.
— IADA Executive Director Lou Seno
"The re-implementation of bonus depreciation in the U.S. has generated significantly positive effects on business perceptions and operational planning. This favorable policy environment has contributed meaningfully to the quarter's strong performance," said IADA Executive Director Lou Seno. "Looking forward, IADA members project a strong market performance for the fourth quarter of 2025 and over the next six months," he added.
General market optimism among IADA members rose markedly to 3.47 in the third quarter of 2025, up from 3.07 in the second quarter of 2025 and 3.12 Year-over-Year (YoY). On IADA’s 1-to-5 scale, where 1 represents “worst ever” and 5 “best ever,” this sharp increase reflects the influence of 100% bonus depreciation, which was cited by a wide majority of respondents as a key contributor to improved sentiment in sales, financing and leasing activity.
Inventory of preowned business aircraft tightened in the third quarter, with the supply of younger, high-demand models remaining particularly scarce. Buyers seeking very specific aircraft by model, vintage or condition continued to face few viable options, while older aircraft requiring upcoming maintenance sat longer on the market and experienced continued pricing pressure.
A notable data point from this quarter’s survey was a shift toward a more seller-driven market. IADA’s seller/buyer index fell to 3.16, its lowest level in seven quarters, indicating that sellers are gaining relative leverage as inventories narrow.
Transaction Activity
Over the past six months, IADA dealers were able to complete aircraft sales transactions in 168 days, an average of 20% faster than the industry average of 211 days. Faster transactions reflect a more efficient, transparent, and professionally managed market, which benefits both buyers and sellers through time and financial savings, reduced uncertainty, and smoother deals.
IADA dealers closed 357 deals in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 377 deals in the same quarter of 2024. IADA dealers reported 171 new acquisition agreements in the third quarter of 2025, up over the third quarter of 2024 and on par with last year through the first nine months.
Year-to-date IADA dealers reported 2,060 dealer leads generated through AircraftExchange.com, the association’s exclusive online marketplace, as highly qualified traffic continued to flow through the association’s proprietary system. Average monthly aircraft listings on AircraftExchange were up 6% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, while the volume of closed deals (973 year-to-date) was just 2% below comparable nine-month totals recorded in 2024.
Approximately 95% of IADA dealers participated in the association’s monthly dealer activity reporting 2025, providing a full and clear picture of today’s evolving marketplace. Year-to-date, fewer aircraft have been offered at lower prices and fewer deals have fallen apart than at any time since 2022. All in all, results reflected a healthy and active pre-owned business aircraft market, one in which IADA dealers are the preeminent experts worldwide.
Six-Month Outlook: Stability and Strength Across Segments
IADA’s proprietary quarterly member survey, representing accredited dealers, certified brokers, OEMs and verified products and services members, provides a forward-looking view of supply, demand, pricing and dealer willingness to inventory across four aircraft categories: turboprop, light jet, midsize jet and large jet.
Approximately 70%–80% of respondents project stable or slightly higher pricing over the next six months, up sharply from the second quarter of 2025, with strength most evident in the midsize and large jet segments.
Roughly three-fourths of respondents foresee stable to slightly lower supply in the next six months, a reversal from the prior quarter, when 85%–90% expected stable to increasing supply. Dealer willingness to inventory aircraft improved meaningfully, doubling from the second quarter of 2025 across all size categories.
The six-month demand outlook improved across all categories, rising to 3.65 in the third quarter of 2025, from 3.42 in the second quarter of 2025 and 3.14 year-over-year. More than 90% of respondents now forecast stable or increased demand, up from about 80% in the second quarter, with particularly strong sentiment for midsize jets.
Concluding Outlook
According to IADA’s third-quarter 2025 survey, optimism about the outlook for preowned aircraft sales has shifted upward for the remainder of the year and likely into 2026. The combination of 100% bonus depreciation, and strong demand signals suggests a robust transaction environment in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Supply is tightening, pricing power is stable to improving, and seller leverage is gradually strengthening, especially for pedigreed aircraft with little or no available inventory. While IADA members remain mindful of potential macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, the industry’s underlying fundamentals point to a healthy and active close to 2025.
Member Perspectives
“We continue to see robust interest in mid, super mid and large cabin aircraft, and while it is the bulk of our business, there appears to be more demand in those asset classes than supply, and with OEM's sticking to their current production schedules and delivery times that are 12–24 months out, we expect to see bonus depreciation and desire to get into assets sooner drive the pre-owned market up (slightly) in those cabin classes.
MARK BEARDEN, FIRST AMERICAN EQUIPMENT FINANCE, AN RBC/CITY NATIONAL COMPANY // IADA VERIFIED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MEMBER
“In the light jet market, ongoing turmoil by the Administration is causing buyers to sit on the sidelines due to an unclear direction on tariffs, geo-political issues, and economic conditions. I have seen a very slight uptick as we move towards the end of the year by a small number of potential buyers who are considering bonus deprecation. Time will tell if that is enough to push them across the line.”
MITCH PISHKO, HONDA AIRCRAFT COMPANY // IADA VERIFIED OEM MEMBER
“Transactions in August were dramatically stronger than prior year, after renewal of 100% bonus depreciation. We expect the trend to continue through the remaining months of 2025.”
DANIEL CHEUNG, AVIATION TAX CONSULTANTS // IADA VERIFIED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MEMBER
“Effects of 100% bonus depreciation are starting to be seen, and will likely continue to increase as we approach year end.”
BRIAN MCBEAN, AOPA FINANCE // IADA VERIFIED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MEMBER
“With the uncertainty surrounding tariffs calming and bonus depreciation in place, the market has definitely received a boost. While macroeconomic and global factors can always cause a shadow, the current outlook is very bright.”
JOHN ODEGARD, 5X5 TRADING // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“Market conditions remain uneven, with demand staying strong across select segments.”
SCOTT OSHMAN, OSHMAN AVIATION // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“Transactions seemingly have picked up and wanted ads are slinging left and right. To me, that is a positive indicator as we quickly approach Q4. This should make for a busy closeout to the remainder of the year.”
JAMES NORRIS, OMNI AIRCRAFT SALES // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“It feels like we will have a strong and steady market for the foreseeable future with 100% expensing in place until 2030.”
JOSEPH CARFAGNA, LEADING EDGE AVIATION SOLUTIONS // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“Insurance market has softened becoming more of a buyer's market throughout 2025. Although rate reductions do not appear sustainable over the long term, it appears the market will remain soft, or stable at 'worst,' through 2026.”
STEVE JOHNS, LLJOHNS AVIATION INSURANCE // IADA VERIFIED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MEMBER
“It was already a busy year, but the return of bonus depreciation is fueling the fire.”
JOHN FARRISH, INFLIGHT LAW // IADA VERIFIED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MEMBER
“Once the tariffs are resolved and defined, I think the markets will become very active especially now that 100% depreciation is back on the table.”
JOHN SWARTZ, SWARTZ AVIATION GROUP, LLC // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“Improving consumer confidence in the U.S. economy, trade tariffs and accelerated depreciation.”
MICHAEL O’KEEFFE, BANYAN AIR SERVICE, INC. // IADA VERIFIED OEM MEMBER
“The market is moving. Many buyers are choosing to stay away from borrowing money. Hopefully interest rates will drop for buyers to borrow again.”
CHRIS HAUPT, ASAJETS // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“New aircraft backlogs and pricing are very real obstacles which will contribute to stable values in production preowned aircraft.”
TROY LAWSON, WEST ELK AVIATION // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“100% Bonus depreciation will drive a ton of activity between now and the end of 2025.”
GEOFFREY CARLYLE, SKYSERVICE BUSINESS AVIATION, INC. // IADA ACCREDITED DEALER
“The Big Beautiful Bill is a tremendous positive. Insurance market has softened considerably and there are no signs that will change anytime soon.”
JASON RILEY, ACRISURE AEROSPACE // IADA VERIFIED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MEMBER
About the IADA Market Report
The IADA Market Report is based on actual sales data from IADA accredited dealers, who collectively handle more than half of all global preowned turbine business aircraft transactions. The IADA Perspective Survey, distributed to more than 1,000 members, including accredited dealers, certified brokers, OEMs and verified products and services members, provides a broad and informed view of current and future market dynamics. These professionals are involved in sales, financing, maintenance, insurance, operations and leasing, providing a uniquely comprehensive picture of the global business aircraft market. To download the entire report go to https://aircraftexchange.com/market-report.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
