Tyler Kleinsasser Named 1st Recipient of JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant
We love Tyler’s fresh approach and focus on practical innovation that supports the business aviation community.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Kleinsasser, a student at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, was selected as the inaugural recipient of the JSSI Aviation Innovation Grant in partnership with the IADA Foundation. Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) is a leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools for the business aviation industry.
— Neil Book, Chairman and CEO of JSSI
The $5,000 grant recognizes outstanding innovation and entrepreneurship among college students pursuing ideas that could inspire the future of business aviation. Launched earlier this year, the program reflects JSSI’s and the IADA Foundation’s shared commitment to fostering new talent and advancing creative solutions in the aviation industry.
Kleinsasser was selected for his concept of a performance analytics platform tailored to smaller aviation businesses such as charter operators, FBOs and MROs. His notion aims to close a critical gap in the industry by providing accessible, aviation-specific business intelligence tools that enhance operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making in enterprises of all sizes.
“We love Tyler’s fresh approach and focus on practical innovation that supports the business aviation community,” said Neil Book, Chairman and CEO of JSSI. “This grant was designed to help facilitate innovation in our industry that will make a real difference for operators and ultimately the consumer.”
“The IADA Foundation is pleased to partner with JSSI in advancing our shared commitment to strengthening the business aviation industry through education, innovation, and professional development,” said Suzanne Meiners-Levy, IADA Foundation Chair. “This collaboration supports IADA’s ongoing initiatives to cultivate the next generation of skilled professionals who will uphold the integrity and expertise that define IADA’s network.”
Kleinsasser said the grant will help him further develop his business model and connect with mentors who can guide the project’s next phase. “This opportunity allows me to take a concept that’s been on paper and start turning it into something that can help real aviation businesses,” said Kleinsasser. “My goal is to give smaller operators the same kind of performance and financial insights that larger companies already have access to. I’m incredibly grateful to JSSI and the IADA Foundation for believing in that vision.”
The grant was presented during the Fall Meeting of the International Aircraft Dealers Association, where industry leaders gathered to recognize emerging talent and celebrate innovation in aviation.
About JSSI
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Chicago, JSSI is the leading independent provider of hourly cost maintenance (HCM) programs for business aircraft engines, airframes, and auxiliary power units (APUs). JSSI’s HCM programs cover over 300 different makes and models of business aircraft. JSSI has constructed a portfolio of complementary business lines that support owners, operators, and maintenance providers across the entire lifecycle of ownership, including parts procurement, maintenance tracking software, aircraft financing, and advisory services.
With 6,500+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data, scale, and innovation to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of aircraft platform. Institutional investors GTCR, Genstar Capital, and Blackstone provide strong sponsorship to JSSI. Learn more at jetsupport.com.
About the IADA Foundation
The IADA Foundation creates gateways for aspiring young professionals and aviation focused charitable initiatives. It inspires the next generation of business aviation professionals through scholarships and education, creating openings for young people to flourish in the industry. The foundation also provides philanthropic support to aviation related charitable organizations. IADA is passionate and committed to ensuring the future of the business aircraft transaction industry and to serve people in times of need. The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity, funded by the generous contributions of IADA Members. The mission of the IADA Foundation is supported by three pillars: Scholarship. Education. Philanthropy.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services Members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
