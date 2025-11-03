IADA Names New Board of Directors and Foundation Board at Fall Meeting
IADA Board of Directors (L-R) Patrick Hosmann Jr., James Person, Emily Deaton, Phil Winters, Shawn Dinning, Chad Anderson, Phil Stearns, Nick Schneider, Neil Howard, John Odegard, Jim Riner, and Greg Oswald. David Shannon and Stan Kuliavas are not pictur
John Odegard Named Chair
“IADA’s volunteer Board of Directors brings exceptional experience and dedication to serving the aircraft resale industry,” said IADA Executive Director Lou Seno. “Their leadership helps ensure that our accredited dealers and certified brokers continue to elevate the standards of professionalism and trust in every transaction. At the same time, our Foundation Board strengthens the industry’s future through scholarships, education, and charitable initiatives,” he added.
IADA’s leadership team guides the association’s mission to uphold the highest professional standards in the preowned business aircraft market worldwide.
IADA Board of Directors
John Odegard, Partner and Co-Founder at 5x5 Trading, will serve as IADA Chair. He is a seasoned aviation industry executive with over 30 years of experience in various sales and marketing positions, including 18 years with NetJets. He co-founded QS Partners, NetJets’ sales and acquisitions company as well as Wheels Up Aircraft Sales which was recently spun out into 5x5 Trading. A graduate of the University of North Dakota, he holds a Commercial Pilot certificate with Instrument ratings in both aircraft and helicopter as well as being a Certified Flight Instructor.
Shawn Dinning, Senior Partner at Dallas Jet International, has been elected Vice Chair. With more than 20 years of aviation leadership, Dinning has built deep expertise in aircraft brokerage, sales, and acquisitions, and recently completed a three-year term as Chair of IADA’s AircraftExchange. An alumnus of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, he brings operational experience across Part 91, 121, 135, defense, and shared ownership sectors. A former professional pilot with an ATP certificate, 7,000 flight hours, and multiple jet type ratings, Dinning has been instrumental in shaping Dallas Jet International’s growth and reputation in the aircraft brokerage industry.
Greg Oswald, Co-Founder and Partner at SOLJETS, will serve as Secretary, while Nick Schneider, President and CEO of Global Wings, LLC, assumes the role of Treasurer.
Members at Large include Chad Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Jetcraft; Stan Kuliavas, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Levaero Aviation; Jim Riner, Owner and Managing Director of Wetzel Aviation; Patrick Hosmann Jr.,CEO, Southern Cross Aircraft, LLC; and Neil Howard, CEO Absolute Aviation.
Also serving on the IADA Board are AircraftExchange Chair Emily Deaton, jetAVIVA CEO. Products and Services principals on the IADA Board are James Person, Viasat Senior Director of Global Business Development; David Shannon, Partner at Lewis Brisbos; and Phil Stearns, Director of Sales and Marketing at Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems, LLC.
Jack Gilchrist, founding director of Gilchrist Aviation Law, continues as Legal Counsel to the Board. Phil Winters, Vice President of Aircraft Sales and Charter Management at Western Aircraft, serves as Chair Emeritus.
IADA Foundation Board
The association also confirmed the new IADA Foundation Board, which leads IADA’s philanthropic initiatives in scholarships, education, and charitable giving.
Suzanne Meiners-Levy, Shareholder at Advocate Consulting Legal Group, PLLC, was elected Chair. She is joined by Vice Chair Shawn Holstein, President of Holstein Aviation, Inc.; Secretary Jay Gantt, President of Gantt Aviation, Inc.; and Treasurer Heather Wolff Griffin, COO and General Counsel of Jet Sense Aviation, LLC. Kathy Oberbroeckling, Chief Financial Officer of jetAVIVA, and Mary Comazzi, Partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP, will serve as Members at Large.
“The IADA Foundation Board is dedicated to inspiring and preparing the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Suzanne Meiners-Levy. “Through education and charitable outreach, we’re investing in the future of this industry and in the people who will lead it.”
The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded through member contributions, focuses on advancing business aviation through three pillars: Scholarship, Education, and Philanthropy. The foundation supports leadership and learning opportunities for NextGen professionals, including programs through NBAA Leadership, the UVA Darden School of Business, and the IADA Foundation’s own education initiatives.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
