Meridian Knowledge Solutions Becomes Authorized Reseller for Learnosity’s Modern Assessment Solutions

Meridian Knowledge Solutions is now an authorized reseller of Questionmark, offering secure, scalable assessments for government and enterprise.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a trusted provider of learning management solutions for government, public safety, and regulated industries, today announced it has been named an authorized reseller of Questionmark, Learnosity's out-of-the-box product suite.By leveraging Questionmark assessments, Meridian Knowledge Solutions can deliver modern, secure, and scalable assessment solutions to customers in highly regulated and skill-based learning environments, including certification, business, and government sectors.“Quality assessment is a cornerstone of effective training programs, especially in environments where compliance and security are non-negotiable,” said Paul Myslenski, Senior Vice President of Meridian Knowledge Solutions. “By becoming an authorized reseller for Learnosity, we’re empowering our customers to access secure, full-featured assessment tools directly through Meridian.”Key Partnership HighlightsBest-of-Breed, One Contract: Through Meridian’s reseller partnerships, organizations can access top-tier eLearning solutions under a single, streamlined agreement, simplifying procurement while enabling scalable learning strategies.Enhanced Value for Customers: Government and enterprise organizations that already leverage Meridian’s LMS can seamlessly add Questionmark FedRAMP-authorized assessments to their existing learning ecosystems. This includes a suite of skill-based assessment options, time-saving and innovative AI tools, and a wide range of reporting options.Flexible Deployment: Meridian will offer both cloud-based, on-premise, and FedRAMP-authorized licensing for Questionmark assessments, enabling customers to choose the deployment model that best aligns with their IT infrastructure and security policies.“We’re delighted to team up with Meridian Knowledge Solutions. They’ve got real chops delivering learning at scale in complex enterprise and government settings, so it’s a natural fit with Learnosity, and they'll provide a great avenue for customers to discover the power of our out-of-the-box range of assessment solutions” .- Gavin Cooney, Learnosity Co-Founder and CEOAbout Learnosity (Questionmark)Learnosity is the global leader in AI-optimized assessment solutions. Serving over 750 customers and more than 40 million learners, its mission is to advance education and learning worldwide with best-in-class technology. Learnosity offers two product ranges:APILearnosity’s API-backed, AI-enriched assessment engine makes it easy for modern learning platforms to quickly launch fully featured products, scale on demand, and always meet fast-evolving market needs.QuestionmarkQuestionmark is Learnosity’s out-of-the-box product suite of assessment solutions focusing on certification and workforce L&D. Secure, flexible, and scalable, Questionmark solutions elevate the entire assessment lifecycle to support enterprise-grade organizations looking to transform learning and boost business performance.Availability and ContactMeridian’s sales team is now offering Learnosity's out-of-the-box product range, Questionmark assessments, as part of its solution portfolio. Existing Meridian customers interested in adding Questionmark assessments can contact their Meridian Customer Success Managers. New customers evaluating Meridian’s LMS and assessment offerings can request a demo for further information.About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise learning management solutions, helping organizations, government agencies, and businesses develop, deliver, and manage learning programs that drive success. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Meridian LMS supports organizations in creating engaging, scalable, and results-driven learning environments.Meridian’s enterprise LMS combines power and simplicity in one platform, featuring blended learning, career development, a native LRS, advanced reporting, compliance tracking, eCommerce capabilities, and seamless integration with top content providers and authoring solutions. Available in Meridian cloud, on-premises, or private cloud deployments, Meridian LMS enables organizations to streamline training operations and align learning with business objectives. Learn more at https://meridianks.com

