Meridian LMS Now Listed on FedRAMP Marketplace with 20x Low Authorization

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise Learning Management Systems (LMS), today announced its official listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace with a Low Impact Authorization under the FedRAMP 20x pilot program. This designation enables government agencies and mission-driven partners to adopt Meridian LMS through an accelerated procurement path backed by real-time compliance validation.As one of the first organizations to deliver a fully transparent, automated FedRAMP 20x pilot authorization package, Meridian pioneers a new compliance methodology—publishing its entire validation process publicly, leveraging git-native workflows for federal compliance, and delivering continuous, real-time evidence automation.“This listing marks a major milestone for Meridian and our government partners,” said Sean Osborne, President of Meridian Knowledge Solutions. “Our FedRAMP 20x authorization not only modernizes LMS security and transparency but reimagines how compliance validation should work—faster, fully auditable, and aligned to how agencies actually procure cloud services.”“We’re proud to be in the first cohort of organizations to combine machine-readable, live Key Security Indicators (KSIs) with Terraform-driven deployment and a git-native compliance methodology,” said Adam Burroughs, Director of Federal Cybersecurity Operations. “This approach sets a category-defining standard that other technology companies—not just LMS providers—will adopt across industries.”Meridian’s FedRAMP 20x Low Authorization Enables:*Nightly KSI updates for continuous, machine-readable security validation*Git-native compliance workflows that automate evidence collection and audit readiness*Terraform-driven deployments across AWS Commercial and GovCloud, scoped to MAS boundariesThis FedRAMP Marketplace listing simplifies the path for federal, state, and local agencies to adopt Meridian LMS for workforce compliance, professional development, and mission-critical training programs. It also positions Meridian to accelerate toward FedRAMP Moderate authorization under the same evidence-first 20x framework.About Meridian Knowledge SolutionsMeridian Knowledge Solutions delivers modern, scalable learning management systems that support the training, compliance, and mission-readiness goals of public and private sector organizations. With deep LMS expertise and a forward-leaning cloud security posture, Meridian helps government agencies train smarter, prove readiness, and deliver learning at scale.

