The Art Dome Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its Miami Headquarters, A Global Hub for Art, Design & Cultural Leadership

Liliana Hernandez, Director of Operations & Senior Curator at The Art Dome Eduardo Ojeda, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, The Art Dome.

Our Miami headquarters represents more than a space — it’s a living platform where art meets strategy and community” — Eduardo Ojeda, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer at The Art Dome.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, November 13th, The Art Dome marks the official launch of its new Miami headquarters, an international art hub where art, design, mentorship, culture, corporate leadership, and sustainable innovation converge.Located at 4770 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 850 — the new headquarters will serve as the institutional home of The Art Dome in the United States — a space where exhibitions, mentorship programs, and cultural collaborations take place year-round.This milestone event marks the consolidation of The Art Dome internationally, positioning its Miami space as a meeting point for artists, curators, collectors, designers, architects, and cultural leaders who see art as a catalyst for transformation and connection.The Grand Opening will take the form of an intimate, invitation-only Open House, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore the newly designed headquarters — a living gallery conceived to inspire dialogue between art, design, and purpose. Guests will enjoy curated exhibitions, a networking cocktail, and an evening of meaningful exchange among leading voices in the creative and business communities.The event will feature a curated selection of contemporary artists, including Néstor Arenas, Gary Webb, Marcel Dzama, Shinique Smith, Uta Barth, Iván Argote, Alejandra Icaza, Dennis Hollingsworth, and other artists represented by The Art Dome. Their works embody the organization’s vision: art as a bridge between creativity, consciousness, and progress.“Our Miami headquarters represents more than a space — it’s a living platform where art meets strategy and community,” said Eduardo Ojeda, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer & Liliana Hernández, Director of Operations & Senior Curator at The Art Dome. “From here, we aim to generate cultural and economic impact while connecting artists and organizations around a shared purpose.”With this expansion, The Art Dome reinforces its role as a global hub connecting the creative ecosystems of Miami and Bogotá with the world, continuing its mission to empower art as a tool for transformation, dialogue, and sustainable growth. Creating beauty with purpose and painting the world.Event Details📅 Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025🕕 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.📍 Location: The Art Dome – Miami Headquarters 4770 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 850 Miami, FLMore about Eduardo Ojeda – Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of The Art DomeEduardo Ojeda is the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of The Art Dome, an incubator and accelerator for artists specializing in contemporary art, exhibition programs, artist residencies, and innovative initiatives to support both emerging and established talent. With over 25 years of experience in the international art market, he has been instrumental in promoting and commercializing artwork, particularly in Miami, where he played a key role in elevating underrepresented artists.Ojeda was formerly part of one of the most successful art dealerships in Miami, where he managed the business strategy, financial operations, and logistics while overseeing the sale of millions of dollars’ worth of art, including works by Fernando Botero and other major artists.Now, through The Art Dome, he aims to bridge the gap between emerging talent and the global art market, offering artists and curators access to mentorship, strategic partnerships, and high-level exposure.Eduardo holds dual master’s degrees in Business Administration (MBA) and E-Commerce, providing him with a solid foundation in business strategy, digital innovation, and market expansion. In addition to his work in the art world, he is actively involved in philanthropy and nonprofit organizations, including the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami (ICA), NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and Locust Projects.More about Liliana Hernández-Obando, MBFA - Curator, Cultural Consultant & Visual Arts EducatorLiliana Hernández-Obando is a curator and cultural consultant with over twenty five years of experience connecting artistic communities across Latin America and the United States. A Master in Fine and Business Arts (MBFA) and Visual Arts Educator, she has directed exhibitions, cultural initiatives, and documentary projects that promote dialogue and innovation in the visual arts.She is the founder of Plecto Espacio de Arte Contemporáneo and has served as Curator and Artistic Director for Art Medellín, as well as director of the Festival of Art & Performance in Colombia. Most recently, she directed the documentary series B de Volumen (2022–2023) on Fernando Botero, recognized nationally and selected for international competition at INPUT 2024.In 2025, Liliana joined The Art Dome Miami as Cultural Consultant and Art Business Strategist, where she works alongside CVO Eduardo Ojeda to curate the organization’s art collections, and strengthen its presence within Miami’s international art ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.