Chiropractic Seminar One on One Clinical Seminar Houston Texas

HOUSTON TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregory Johnson and the Ring Dinger: Four Decades of Evidence-Based, Precision PracticeFor more than 44 years, Dr. Gregory Johnson, “Your Houston Chiropractor,” has provided patient-centered chiropractic care and professional education grounded in safety, precision, and evidence-based technique. His renowned Ring Dingerspinal adjustment and specialized One-on-One Post-Graduate Clinical Seminars reflect a consistent commitment to sound biomechanics, comprehensive evaluation, and ongoing professional development within the chiropractic field.The Ring DingerExplained: Precision and ControlThe Ring Dingeris a precise, manual Y-axis adjustment designed to decompress the spine in a controlled, linear manner. It should not be confused with Y-strap adjustments, which involve a mechanical strap or traction device.In the Ring Dinger, the performing chiropractor maintains direct, hands-on contact with the patient throughout the procedure. This personal, tactile control allows the practitioner to guide motion, stabilize the body, and ensure alignment and safety in real time, assessing tension and engaging the proper vector based on the patient’s individual evaluation and tolerance.The procedure is a nonsurgical, nonincisive approach designed to adjust the patient to improve the biomechanics of their musculoskeletal system. Dr. Johnson emphasizes that the Ring Dingeris performed only after a full clinical assessment confirms its appropriateness for the patient’s condition and overall health profile.Comprehensive Evaluation: The Foundation of Dependable CareEvery adjustment begins with a comprehensive patient evaluation. A detailed medical history and physical examination help determine whether spinal manipulation is suitable and how it should be customized for each individual.“Every patient deserves an evaluation and an adjustment that reflect both skill and respect for their individual condition,” says Dr. Johnson. “That’s the essence of dependable care.”Key elements of this methodical assessment include a review of:Presenting Complaints: Nature, duration, and contributing factors.Past Medical History: Prior injuries, surgeries, or chronic conditions.Medications and Allergies: Including supplements or sensitivities.Medical Screening: Relevant hereditary, vascular, or recent minor trauma/infection that may affect treatment decisions.Social and Occupational History: Lifestyle, activity, and stress factors.Clinical Seminars: Experience Grounded in Safety and TeachingA licensed practicing chiropractor for more than four decades, Dr. Johnson combines extensive clinical experience with a strong focus on teaching. His One-on-One Post-Graduate Clinical Seminars are designed for licensed chiropractors seeking to refine their diagnostic, clinical, and adjusting skills while staying within accepted standards of practice.The seminars offer an opportunity to study diagnostic reasoning, safe adjustment technique, and patient communication through live demonstration and guided practice. Chiropractors studying under Dr. Johnson learn a carefully established protocol emphasizing patient safety, alignment accuracy, and controlled force application, reinforcing consistent, responsible technique.The program discusses neuromusculoskeletal conditions including:Neck and low-back pain, including disc-related and radicular symptoms.Facet-related dysfunction.Scoliosis and postural imbalance, addressing general spinal mobility and functional health.The educational programs are designed to complement—not replace—existing methods by adding practical, experience-based insight that practitioners can adapt within their own licensed scope of practice.About Dr. Gregory JohnsonDr. Gregory Johnson, DC, is a licensed chiropractor practicing in Houston, Texas. Through Advanced Chiropractic Relief LLC, Dr. Johnson offers the Ring Dingermanual adjustment and One-on-One Post-Graduate Clinical Seminars emphasizing evidence-based evaluation, precise manual technique, and professional responsibility.

