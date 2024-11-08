Official Team Ring Dinger® Annoucement

Of all my years taking Chiropractic seminars, I finally found one that’s truly changed my practice. Dr. Johnson’s Advanced Chiropractic Seminars are a must go.” — Carmelo Bantique D.C.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Official Team Ring Dinger announcement regarding Advanced Chiropractic Equipment and Seminars ACES. Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC will only accept licensed D.C.s who invest in our entire program using our comprehensive medical history protocols, adhere to our procedures and Registered Federal Trademarks in their chiropractic practices. To ensure public safety.Licensed D.C.s must perform very comprehensive medical history taking and make safe accepted clinical decisions for patient safety and/or referral to other healthcare providers when necessary. They must.use our specialized chiropractic table The Ring Dinger® table made by Hill Laboratories in Pennsylvania, enroll in and pass our Advanced Chiropractic Seminar using our history and exam protocols, procedures, adjusting techniques so they can deliver Johnson BioPhysics® , the Johnson Y Axis Adjustmentaka the Ring Dingeradjustment safely and effectively to the public.The Ring DingerJohnson Y Axis Adjustmentis a serious chiropractic adjustment and must be done the way Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory Johnson does it at Advanced Chiropractic Relief in Houston Texas.Official Team Ring Dinger® trained and certified by Dr. GregoryJohnson at Advanced Chiropractic Relief in Houston, Texas. ACES is building an elite Team of providers who comply with our procedures, protocols and chiropractic adjusting techniques as taught in our seminar to licensed D.C.s in the United States. ACES now has worldwide trademark protection adding value to our foreign D.C.s who attend and pass our seminar, purchase our tables and use our trademarks in their digital marketing platforms. Our Official Team Ring DingerChiropractors must be able to perform our adjusting techniques safely and effectively to the public.We teach all of these protocols and procedures in our three day Ring Dingerseminar held every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 AM CST to 4 PM in our Houston office, Advanced Chiropractic Relief. Official Team Ring Dinger Practitioners must sign our contract spelling out the legal agreement to hold themselves out as trained and certified Team Ring Dinger Providers. This contract is on our website under legal. All Out of State US chiropractors must obtain a temporary Texas license from the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners TBCE so they can perform all of the Johnson BioPhysicsadjustments including the Johnson Y Axis Adjustmentaka the Ring DingerY axis adjustment.Our seminar is by invitation only to qualified licensed chiropractors in the US. We only invite licensed D.C.s who purchase our full package of products and services to represent themselves as Official Team Ring Dinger Providers anywhere in the world. Dr. Gregory E Johnson has secured trademark protection around the globe to protect the investment that Official Team Ring Dinger Providers make when they sign up with us. Please see the requirements here. https://www.advancedchiropracticequipmentllc.com/official-team-ring-dinger-chiropractors-require-full-commitment/ Official Team Ring DingerProgram CommitmentUnder the guidance of Gregory Eugene Johnson, D.C., Advanced Chiropractic Equipment, LLC is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and effectiveness for chiropractic professionals practicing the Ring Dingermethod. The Official Team Ring DingerProgram requires licensed Doctors of Chiropractic (D.C.s) to invest in our comprehensive products, training, and trademarks. This commitment is essential to maintain patient safety, professional integrity, and protect the public.Program RequirementsTo be considered for the Official Team Ring DingerProgram, licensed D.C.s must commit to the following:Investment in the Entire Program:Purchase the ACE Ring DingerTable: This specialized table, priced at $11,999.00, is essential for performing the Johnson Y Axis Adjustmentsafely and effectively.Complete the Advanced Chiropractic Seminar: Attend and successfully complete our intensive three-day seminar, held Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM CST at Advanced Chiropractic Relief in Houston, Texas. The seminar fee is $2,000.00 and covers Johnson BioPhysicsadjustments and techniques, including safe and effective patient care protocols.Obtain a Temporary Texas License: For out-of-state practitioners, securing a temporary Texas license from the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners (TBCE) is required to apply Johnson BioPhysicsadjustments during the seminar.Adherence to Protocols and Procedures:Comprehensive Medical History Protocols: Follow our detailed protocols to assess patient safety accurately.D.C.s must apply clinical judgment to determine when referrals to other healthcare providers are necessary.Approved Exam and Adjustment Techniques: Utilize the exam and adjustment techniques taught during the seminar to deliver the Johnson Y Axis Adjustmenteffectively and in alignment with public safety standards.Licensing and Trademark Compliance:Licensed Trademarks Usage: Official Team Ring DingerD.C.s must acquire and use licensed trademarks—including Ring Dinger, Team Ring Dinger, Johnson BioPhysics, and Johnson Y Axis Adjustment—in compliance with our brand guidelines and terms. These trademarks are protected worldwide, offering value to D.C.s marketing these techniques internationally.Trademark License Fees: License fees are $495 per month with a minimum two-year term, automatically renewing yearly unless canceled after the initial period.Financial Readiness and Transparency:Program-Related Costs: Practitioners are expected to cover all program-related costs upfront, including table purchase, seminar fees, trademark usage fees, shipping, and applicable Texas sales tax.Transparent Pricing: Maintain transparency in pricing for the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment, charging a minimum of $100 for this service. Listing this fee on their website for clarity for potential patients is highly recommended.Commitment to Confidentiality and Trade Secrets:Protection of Proprietary Information: Protect our proprietary techniques and trade secrets, including any digital media, forms, or consents exclusive to the Ring Dingermethod. Practitioners may use these resources only within their practice and cannot share them externally.Package Financing for U.S. Chiropractors:Financing Options: Financing options are available through NCMIC for eligible U.S. practitioners to assist with program costs. Note that the monthly trademark fee is not covered by this financing plan.Becoming a Certified Team MemberLicensed D.C.s who meet these standards will join a select group of practitioners endorsed by Dr. Gregory E. Johnson. They will perform the Ring DingerJohnson Y Axis AdjustmentinUS Licensed Chiropractors may utilize Our Package Financing with NCMIC the largest chiropractic malpractice insurance company in the US. Please see our website here for package financing by NCMIC. https://www.advancedchiropracticequipmentllc.com/package-financing/ Welcome To Team Ring Dinger!Gregory E. Johnson, D.C.

