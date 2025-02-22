Advanced Chiropractic Equipment Updates New Requirements
Team Ring Dinger Providers Follow Strick Protocols For Admisson To NetworkHOUSTON TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC has updated its requirements to become an Official Team Ring Dinger® Provider to maintain quality and standards of care so all of our Official Team Ring Dinger® Providers can represent us with the same quality, safe and effective trademarked adjusting procedures, protocols, policies and procedures to deliver Johnson BioPhysics® including the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment® aka the Ring Dinger® adjustments safely and effectively to the public at large. Our Official Team Ring Dinger® Provider network is growing worldwide, so we want the public to know each one of our providers has been trained and certified by Your Houston Chiropractor, Dr. Gregory E. Johnson during our three day comprehensive clinical seminar held in our Houston office every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:30 AM CST to 4 PM. TRD® Providers have agreed to follow our stringent protocols so they can provide the same level of care as Your Houston Chiropractor, Dr. Gregory Johnson, has performed safely and effectively for over 44 years of clinical practice. Our three day seminar teaches licensed healthcare providers the indications, contraindications, comprehensive history and examination to ensure safety and efficacy for performing the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment® aka the Ring Dinger® to the public at large. ACE is responsible for maintaining the professionalism, integrity, and reputation of the techniques taught at our seminars. The public can feel comfortable knowing that each Official Team Ring Dinger® Providers are dedicated to safe and effective Chiropractic care when they choose to see them.
Welcome to Team Ring Dinger®!
Gregory E Johnson
Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
+ +1 713-417-6091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube
Chronic Cauda Equina Relief: Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression by Dr. Gregory Johnson Paradigm Shift
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.