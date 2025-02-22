Advanced Chiropractic Equipment Updates New Requirements

ACES Ring Dinger® Table Team Ring Dinger®

Team Ring Dinger Providers Follow Strick Protocols For Admisson To Network

HOUSTON TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC has updated its requirements to become an Official Team Ring DingerProvider to maintain quality and standards of care so all of our Official Team Ring DingerProviders can represent us with the same quality, safe and effective trademarked adjusting procedures, protocols, policies and procedures to deliver Johnson BioPhysicsincluding the Johnson Y Axis Adjustmentaka the Ring Dingeradjustments safely and effectively to the public at large. Our Official Team Ring DingerProvider network is growing worldwide, so we want the public to know each one of our providers has been trained and certified by Your Houston Chiropractor , Dr. Gregory E. Johnson during our three day comprehensive clinical seminar held in our Houston office every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 8:30 AM CST to 4 PM. TRDProviders have agreed to follow our stringent protocols so they can provide the same level of care as Your Houston Chiropractor, Dr. Gregory Johnson, has performed safely and effectively for over 44 years of clinical practice. Our three day seminar teaches licensed healthcare providers the indications, contraindications, comprehensive history and examination to ensure safety and efficacy for performing the Johnson Y Axis Adjustmentaka the Ring Dingerto the public at large. ACE is responsible for maintaining the professionalism, integrity, and reputation of the techniques taught at our seminars. The public can feel comfortable knowing that each Official Team Ring DingerProviders are dedicated to safe and effective Chiropractic care when they choose to see them.Welcome to Team Ring Dinger

