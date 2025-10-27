ENGAWA ASAKUSA: A New Shop Specializing in Carefully Curated Japanese Crafts

ENGAWA ASAKUSA, an elegant new shop, café and event space that aims to connect Japan with the world, opens on October 19

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new destination in Asakusa where visitors can experience the beauty and creativity of Japan — featuring an in-store café and bar that offers a new kind of Japanese tea experience, a select shop curated with unique products from across the country, and a chance to connect with artisans and regional brands from all over Japan through live, interactive experiences.

About ENGAWA ASAKUSA

ENGAWA Inc. (CEO: Takanobu Ushiyama), a company specializing in marketing and communication services that target inbound visitors to Japan, will open ENGAWA ASAKUSA — a new multi-experience store where visitors can immerse themselves in Japanese aesthetics and innovation — on Sunday, October 19, 2025, in Tokyo’s historic Asakusa district.

Based on the concept “Showcasing Japan’s beauty and ideas to the world,” the store brings together over 400 carefully selected items from across Japan in its select shop, alongside a café-bar supervised by a renowned Japanese tea farm from Saga Prefecture.

Located just a three-minute walk from Asakusa Station and two minutes from the iconic Senso-ji Temple, ENGAWA ASAKUSA provides an inviting space for travelers from around the world to discover, connect, and experience the best of Japan.

The Experience

ENGAWA ASAKUSA collaborates with local artisans and regional brands throughout Japan, offering opportunities to discover, taste, and connect through product showcases, food experiences, and cultural events.

Visitors can enjoy drinks and original sweets inspired by Japanese tea, browse exquisitely crafted items in the select shop, and even interact with artisans in real-time through the latest telepresence system “Mado” developed by MUSVI Inc. — creating encounters that transcend physical distance.

The store’s interior design reflects Japanese warmth and craftsmanship, featuring elements inspired by a kamado (traditional hearth) and reclaimed wood from Japanese houses.

Café-Bar Supervised by “Soejimaen” Tea Farm

The café-bar, produced under the supervision of Soejimaen, a 100-year-old Japanese tea farm from Ureshino City, Saga Prefecture, offers innovative tea experiences — ranging from Japanese tea lattes to tea-based cocktails and exclusive desserts created specifically for the shop.

Sample Menu:

Soft Drinks

・Premium Sencha (Hot/Iced) ¥660

・Roasted Tea (Hot/Iced) ¥660

・Sencha / Hojicha Latte (Iced) ¥880

・Sencha Lime Soda (Iced) ¥880

Alcoholic Drinks

・Tea Beer ¥1,100

・Hojicha Highball ¥1,100

Original Sweets

pâtisserie maison Fujiya × Soejimaen

・“Gâteau Fromage” (Matcha / Hojicha) ¥730

・Pelican Bakery’s An Butter Toast ¥800

(Prices include tax for in-store consumption. Take-out prices may vary.)

Drinks By: Soejimaen (Saga Prefecture)

A family-run tea producer with a century of history, dedicated to sustainable cultivation and promoting new ways of enjoying Ureshino tea.

http://soejimaen.jp/

Sweets Collaboration: pâtisserie maison Fujiya Hakodate

The sweets brand of maison FUJIYA Hakodate, a Michelin-recognized French restaurant in Hokkaido. Their signature gluten-free Gâteau Fromage has been reimagined in collaboration with Soejimaen’s Japanese teas.

https://maisonfujiya.official.ec/

Select Shop

ENGAWA ASAKUSA curates award-winning regional products, including items recognized by OMOTENASHI Selection, a program that promotes Japan’s finest craftsmanship and creativity to the world.

The store opens with around 40 brands and 400 products, handpicked by the editorial team of Tokyo Weekender, Japan’s oldest English lifestyle magazine. The lineup will change seasonally to reflect new discoveries from across Japan.

Featured Products (OMOTENASHI Selection Award Winners):

・“Designer Daruma” – Imai Daruma Shop NAYA (Gunma) – Grand Gold (2024)

・“SOZO” – Shinko Co., Ltd. (Hyogo) – Grand Gold (2024)

・“Cool Sakura Series” – Marumo Takagi Pottery (Gifu) – Gold (2022–2023)

・“Tosa Black Forged Deba Knife” – Yushuu Cutlery (Kyoto) – Gold (2024)

・“CHOPLATE” – Kawabe Shokai (Osaka) – Asia Jury’s Special Prize (2022)

・“Kikkoman Goyogura Soy Sauce Series” – Kikkoman Food Corp. (Tokyo) – Grand Gold (2024)

・“Nashi no Oukoku” Chocolates – Balstac Co., Ltd. (Chiba) – Gold (2024)

・“MAF Wool Denim” – Nikke Textile Co., Ltd. (Aichi) – Originality Award (2024)

・“mu-no” – Ukita Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Hyogo) – Gold (2025)

・“Niigata Sake Cosmetics” – Tsutsuwabi Co., Ltd. (Tokyo) – ANA Special Award (2022)

Interactive Artisan Experience via Mado

ENGAWA ASAKUSA introduces Mado, a state-of-the-art telepresence system by MUSVI Inc., enabling live interactive sessions with craftspeople from across Japan.

Visitors can virtually “meet” artisans in their workshops and experience traditional craftsmanship in real-time.

The first live session was held live from Takasaki, Gunma, the home of the Takasaki daruma doll, in partnership with Imai Daruma Shop Naya

https://omotenashinippon.jp/selection/prize/2400-02-003/

More live sessions with breweries, dyeing studios, and pottery kilns across Japan will follow.

Store Information

Store Name: ENGAWA ASAKUSA

Address: 1F Fujita Building, 2-1-16 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Access: 3 min from Asakusa Station / 2 min from Sensoji Temple

Hours: 10:00 – 21:30

Closed: Wednesdays

Opening Day: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Phone: 090-9140-1761

Email: engawa_asakusa@engawa.global

Website: https://store.engawa.global

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/engawa_asakusa/

Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/sAkm6wwTUX5WSquM8?g_st=ipc

About ENGAWA Inc.

ENGAWA Inc. is a Tokyo-based marketing company dedicated to communicating Japan’s value to the world.

Through its flagship English media Tokyo Weekender (est. 1970), influencer marketing for foreign KOLs, and management of OMOTENASHI Selection, ENGAWA bridges Japan and the global community by creating moments of connection and inspiration between Japanese and international audiences.

Company Information

Company Name: ENGAWA Inc.

Founded: December 1, 2015

Capital: ¥99,900,000 (as of Dec 2022)

Employees: 61 (as of Jan 2025)

Head Office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 31F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Saga Office: Wataya Besso, 738 Ureshinomachi, Ureshino, Saga Prefecture

Website: https://engawa.global/

