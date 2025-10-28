MIA Curatorial Concludes 2025 with Two Distinct Exhibitions Bridging Miami’s Art Season and Global Discourse

Grand and Go Invitation

A reflection on urgency, emotion, and the invisible forces redefining art in Miami’s fast-moving landscape.

Curating is not just a practice — it’s an act of intellectual and emotional resistance. It demands listening, engaging in dialogue, and creating space for what remains unspoken.” — Dr. Milagros Bello, Curator

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the city begins to pulse with the anticipation of Art Basel Miami Beach , MIA Curatorial Projects announces its final two exhibitions of the year: GRAB AND GO (Pre-Basel Show) and DRIFTS AND TREMORS (Art Basel Season Exhibition). Curated by Dr. Milagros Bello , the programs continue the gallery’s commitment to presenting conceptually rigorous exhibitions that respond to the emotional, social, and technological conditions shaping contemporary art today.1. GRAB AND GO – A Pre-Basel ExhibitionCurated by: Milagros Bello, Ph.D.📅 Dates: November 1 – 21, 2025🕢 Opening Reception: November 1 at 7:30 PM📍 MIA Curatorial Projects – 6945 NE 3rd Ave, Little River Art District, MiamiConcept:GRAB AND GO examines the culture of immediacy in art consumption. Borrowing its title from American retail vernacular, the exhibition reframes the phrase within the symbolic economy of the art market, questioning how speed and convenience shape aesthetic experience.“In a world that rewards acceleration, even the act of collecting art becomes an impulse,” notes Dr. Bello. “This exhibition explores that friction — between the slow pulse of creation and the fast rhythm of acquisition.” Dr. Bello explains that her “curatorial projects deconstruct traditional hierarchies, challenge museography norms, and envision curatorial spaces as sites of encounter, where art is experienced as a living, dynamic body.”The show gathers a selection of artists whose practices resist the flattening effects of consumerism, confronting the tension between contemplation and commerce.Exhibiting Artists:Eliana Barbosa • Ricardo Carbonell • Francisco Cerón • Sergio Cesario • Mabel Hernández • Alexandra Jeanty-Leclerc • Karina Matheus • Clark Medley • Rafael Montilla • Raquel Munera • Alex Rivero • Beatriz Sánchez • Mircza Seiler • Sabrina ZunniGuest Artists: Roberta Blatt • Mila Hajjar • America Olivo • Israel Rincon • Herve Sabin2. DRIFTS AND TREMORS – Art Basel Season / Miami Art Week ExhibitionCurated by: Milagros Bello, Ph.D.📅 On view: December 1, 2025 – January 10, 2026🕢 Opening: December 1 (Miami Art Week)🌐 Virtual Exhibition: January 1 – March 30, 2026Concept:Following GRAB AND GO, the second show of the season, DRIFTS AND TREMORS, turns to the invisible intensities that course through the global art landscape. The exhibition reflects on how artists translate the emotional and societal turbulence of the present — the unseen vibrations that mark our collective psyche.By framing these “tremors” as catalysts for creation, Dr. Bello extends MIA Curatorial’s long-standing exploration of the human condition within the accelerated frameworks of contemporary life. The list of participating artists for the final exhibition of the year will be revealed through MIA Curatorial’s official social media channels — an invitation to stay connected as the Art Basel season unfolds.Updates will also be available through Art Miami Magazine A Year of Conceptual and Cross-Cultural Dialogue2025 marks another milestone year for MIA Curatorial Projects, which has solidified its role as a key voice in Miami’s post-pandemic art landscape. Located in the dynamic Little River Art District, the gallery continues to champion emerging and mid-career artists from Latin America, Europe, and the United States — fostering exhibitions that bridge critical thought and aesthetic experimentation.With GRAB AND GO and DRIFTS AND TREMORS, MIA Curatorial closes the year on a reflective note — engaging with the very forces that define today’s art scene: immediacy, transformation, and the search for meaning amid speed.

