An exploration of the forces reshaping contemporary art in Miami this Basel season.

MIA Curatorial Projects Gallery, Little River

MIA Curatorial Projects Presents "DRIFTS & TREMORS" for Art Basel Miami 2025

Drifts dismantle systems and insist on the unfinished. Tremors corrode from within, acting as seismographic reverberations. To drift is to invent. To tremble is to reveal.” — Milagros Bello, Ph.D.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Miami’s cultural pulse intensifies for Art Basel Season 2025, MIA Curatorial Projects presents DRIFTS & TREMORS, a group exhibition that follows the emotional, political, and sensory vibrations shaping this moment in global art. On view from December 1, 2025, through January 18, 2026, the exhibition turns the Little River gallery into a dynamic space for dialogue, experimentation, and new modes of perception.Curated by Dr. Milagros Bello, DRIFTS & TREMORS investigates two fundamental creative forces that structure contemporary artistic practice.Drift operates as a conscious deviation. It opens distance from established systems and rearranges the coordinates of thought, language, and form. Drift welcomes fluidity and treats identity as movement. It generates new cartographies of meaning through actions that remain open, unfinished, and in motion.Tremor marks the vibration beneath the surface of the work. It signals shifts in material, memory, and social experience. Tremor reveals cracks in the structures that support perception and invites a renewed sensitivity to what lies underneath. It behaves like a seismograph, recording ruptures, resonances, and states of reconfiguration.“In this age of relentless acceleration, drift emerges as an assertion of agency, while tremor exposes the fractures we carry within our shared realities,” says Dr. Bello. “The artists in this exhibition channel these forces with intensity. Their works slip, vibrate, and transform.”A Field of InstabilityThe exhibition gathers 23 international artists whose practices expand beyond fixed definitions. Their works embrace dissonance as language and treat digression as a method of inquiry. They navigate a world in motion by entering its points of fracture and turning instability into instrument, atmosphere, and state of mind.Miami as a Global Laboratory Miami Art Week continues to evolve as a meeting ground where Latin America, Europe, and the United States intersect. The city has become a platform for urgent conversations on identity, ecology, migration, technology, and social tension.Situated within the Little River Art District, MIA Curatorial Projects supports artists who challenge inherited hierarchies and broaden conceptual boundaries. DRIFTS & TREMORS reinforces this mission by presenting Miami as an active laboratory for cultural experimentation — a place where vulnerability becomes material and uncertainty becomes a site of creation.EXHIBITING ARTISTSEliana Barbosa, Ricardo Carbonell, Francisco Cerón, Sergio Cesario, Deborah Kruger, Steven Gansl, Mila Hajjar, Mabel Hernández, Israel Rincon, Alexandra Jeanty-Leclerc, MILCHO, Karina Matheus, Clark Medley, Chuma Montemayor, Rafael Montilla, Raquel Munera, América Olivo, Alexis Rivero, Herve Sabin, Beatriz Sánchez, Mircza Seiler, Macarena Zilveti and Sabrina Zunni.OPENING RECEPTIONMonday, December 1, 2025 — 7:30 PMMIA Curatorial Projects6945 NE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33138 — Little River DistrictABOUT MIA CURATORIAL PROJECTSLed by Dr. Milagros Bello, MIA Curatorial Projects develops exhibitions that expand curatorial discourse and position artworks as living bodies within a shared space. The program cultivates encounters between artists and audiences, foregrounding the emotional, social, and technological forces redefining contemporary art.

