ART MATTERS: A must visit exhibition in Little River

MIA Curatorial Gallery, Little River MIA Curatorial Gallery, Little River Curator Milagros Bello

MIA Curatorial Projects offers a compelling show to coincide with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week

This exhibition is not just a showcase—it is a call to action for rethinking the frameworks of art and its role in shaping cultural consciousness.” — Dr. Milagros Bello

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global art world converges on Miami for Art Basel 2024, MIA Curatorial Projects continues to redefine contemporary curatorial dialogue with its latest exhibition, “ART MATTERS.” Curated by renowned art historian Milagros Bello, PhD, the show opens on December 1, 2024, and runs through January 8, 2025, offering a powerful exploration of art’s capacity to resonate, provoke, and inspire in an increasingly fragmented world.In the heart of Little River’s burgeoning art district, “ART MATTERS” amplifies voices at the forefront of innovation, drawing attention to diasporic practices and peripheral aesthetics. This carefully curated selection of works challenges traditional narratives while exploring the shifting relevance of art in a contemporary context. Through bold visual languages and radical discourse, the exhibition delves into art’s role as a conduit for cultural critique, societal transformation, and individual reflection.ART MATTERS features an exciting array of contemporary works, spanning diverse media and themes. From the intricate, conceptual installations to vivid, large-scale abstract paintings, each piece challenges traditional notions of art and its societal role. The exhibition also includes photographic narratives and sculptural works.By showcasing this variety of mediums—from traditional to digital paintings and to performance-based pieces and site-specific works—ART MATTERS offers a dynamic exploration of contemporary aesthetics and their capacity to engage with critical cultural and philosophical questions.“ART MATTERS” foregrounds diasporic practices and peripheral aesthetics, highlighting a total of eighteenth new and mature voices that challenge conventional canons. Participanting artists are: Eliana Barbosa, Magaly Barnola Otaola, Eumelia Castro, Ricardo Carbonell, Francesco Ceron, Sergio Cesario, Meg Cogburn, Matt Jacobs, Karina Matheus, Clark Medley, Rafael Montilla, Daniel Perez-Mota, Enrique Proenza, Alexis Rivero, Imagreimy Salazar, Beatriz Sanchez, Orlando Urdaneta, Raul Vargas.Curator Milagros Bello describes the exhibition as an inquiry into art’s enduring significance: “Art is a vital tool for change and reflection, questioning and challenging traditions and art canons, systems of power, and fossilized perspectives. ‘ART MATTERS’ centers on those artists who are unafraid to push boundaries and interrogate the systems that shape our world.”Timed to coincide with the prestigious Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week , the exhibition positions MIA Curatorial Projects as a critical venue for groundbreaking contemporary art. The gallery’s location in Little River offers an alternative space for discovery, fostering dialogues that go beyond commercial trends to address deeper social and philosophical concerns.ART MATTERSDecember 1, 2024 – January 8, 2025** FREE ENTRANCE **Curated by Milagros Bello, PhDMIA CURATORIAL PROJECTSLittle River Art District6945 NE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33138ABOUT MIA CURATORIAL PROJECTS MIA Curatorial Projects, led by Dr. Milagros Bello, focuses on contemporary art with a strong emphasis on curatorial innovation. The space works with emerging, mid-career, and established artists and acts as an incubator for young talent. Dr. Bello holds a Doctorate in Sociology of Art and a Master’s Degree in Art History from Sorbonne University. She has been an influential figure in Miami’s art scene, curating exhibitions for over 20 years and teaching art and critical theories at prominent universities. She is also an art writer and former Senior Editor of Arte Al Dia International art magazine.Stay updated on exhibition programming through the curator’s Instagram: @miacuratorial.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.