Edward Lillion Releases The Old Lords — A Supernatural Thriller Where Power, Faith, and Darkness Collide

A gripping debut that unearths ancient evils and the eternal struggle between redemption and damnation.

About the Book

When journalist Damian Hunter’s wife falls into an unexplained coma, his desperate search for answers thrusts him into the secret underworld of vampire politics, demonic possession, and conspiracies older than civilization itself.

Twelve years after vampires revealed themselves to humanity, a hidden Council of seven immortal lords manipulates global wealth, power, and blood. At its center sits Luciaus, an ancient being born of a cursed ritual—ruling from the Red Throne with charisma and cruelty in equal measure.

But something even older is awakening. Shadows move in hospital corridors. Whispers fill Damian’s dreams. And an ancient book—the NarShian—may hold the key to saving his wife... or destroying his soul.

From ancient Austria to modern Boston and Vienna’s blood-soaked palaces, The Old Lords spans continents and centuries as Damian unravels a cosmic war that has never truly ended. As he descends deeper into the darkness, he discovers that the greatest battle may not be between angels and demons—but within himself.

A blend of supernatural horror, political conspiracy, and spiritual reckoning, The Old Lords invites readers into a world where faith falters, evil evolves, and the line between redemption and ruin blurs forever.

About the Author

Edward Lillion, a Pittsburgh-born author, writes stories that explore the shadows of the human soul—where redemption, destiny, and darkness converge. The Old Lords, his debut novel, marks the beginning of a powerful literary journey into the unseen forces that shape humanity’s fate.

