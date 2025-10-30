K. S. Lynn Releases A Thousand More — An Award-Winning Family Saga of Love, Secrets, and Redemption

Winner of multiple international book awards, A Thousand More is a powerful and emotional story of family, identity, and second chances.

OWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Thousand More, the award-winning debut novel by K. S. Lynn, delivers a deeply emotional story about identity, forgiveness, and the enduring strength of love. The novel has already earned a Readers’ Favorite 5-Star Review, a ★★★★½ rating from SPR, and recognition at the 2025 Speak Up Talk Radio International Firebird Book Awards and the 2025 Outstanding Creator Awards, where it received an exceptional score of 95/100, praised as “arguably the most sophisticated and ambitious romance novel that we’ve read this year.”

A Thousand More asks a haunting question: How far would you go to protect the ones you love—and what if the cost is a lifetime of secrets?

In 1982, Ann Carrington’s dream of motherhood shatters with one irreversible decision, setting in motion the lives of identical twin girls separated at birth. One is raised in privilege, shadowed by an emptiness she cannot name; the other grows up in a modest, loving home that teaches resilience and hope. When fate reunites them decades later, hidden truths unravel, forcing two families to confront betrayal, forgiveness, and the meaning of unconditional love.

Critics are calling A Thousand More “a gut-wrenching story of chosen family and the heartbreaks that define our identity… harrowing, haunting, and deeply human” (SPR Review). Readers’ Favorite praised it as “beautifully crafted and filled with intensity, heartache, and healing.”

With vivid characters, parallel storytelling, and a timeless exploration of what binds us, A Thousand More establishes K. S. Lynn as a compelling new voice in contemporary romance and family fiction.

About the Author

K. S. Lynn is an award-winning author whose heartfelt storytelling bridges heart and hope. Drawing inspiration from real-life relationships and the quiet beauty of everyday moments, she writes contemporary romances and family sagas that explore love, loss, and second chances. She lives in Owego, New York — the 2009 Coolest Small Town in America — with her husband and their spirited Labrador mix, Bailey.

### A Thousand More is available now for readers seeking an award-winning family saga that celebrates forgiveness, resilience, and the power of love that endures across generations.

