Moxie Media Marketing Launches Global Talent Billboard Directory for Independent Artists

Kenneth W. Welch Jr. Unveils Revolutionary Marketing Platform Combining Traditional Billboard Concepts with Modern Social Media for Artist Promotion

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Media Marketing, Inc., led by CEO Kenneth W. Welch Jr., has officially launched the Global Talent Billboard Directory (GTBD), a revolutionary integrated social media platform designed specifically for independent artists, musicians, dancers, spokespersons, and models. The platform offers comprehensive marketing, recognition, and promotional services through an annual membership model, eliminating restrictive performance thresholds and follower requirements that typically barrier entry on traditional social media platforms.

"This platform empowers creators, breaks down barriers, and ushers in a new era of artistic freedom and opportunity through recognition and promotion," Welch announced. The GTBD represents what Moxie Media Marketing describes as combining old marketing concepts with modern social media systems to provide a one-stop entry point for comprehensive social media marketing power.

La Fenetre Magazine recently featured the platform launch in a detailed examination of how GTBD addresses systemic challenges independent creators face on legacy social media platforms, including algorithmic bias, restrictive monetization requirements, and prohibitive self-promotion costs.

The Global Talent Billboard Directory operates as a dynamic multimedia platform designed to help artists maximize reach and monetize content through an innovative approach. Artists create customizable Billboards on the GTBD platform, which Moxie Media Marketing then boosts across legacy social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. These promotional posts link audiences back to artists' original content platforms, ensuring that views and watch time count toward standard monetization thresholds on those platforms.

The platform's business model includes reinvesting 50% of membership fees directly into boosting the GTBD site across social and digital media platforms, collectively raising visibility for all members. This approach provides significant leverage in media distribution, with marketing exposure generated through Moxie Media Marketing's extensive social media presence, cable television partnerships, and global press systems.

GTBD features an equitable visibility system where all artist Billboards receive top billing on the directory through programmed rotation intervals, ensuring non-preferential treatment and equal exposure for site visitors. This design intentionally counters algorithmic bias common on traditional platforms, where established accounts with large followings typically receive preferential promotion.

Artists are periodically selected at random for elevation to Moxie Media Marketing's Feature Page and promotion across the company's social media channels, including a YouTube channel with 1.6 million subscribers, plus Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms controlled by the company. These features provide dynamic boosts in online exposure at no additional cost to rising artists.

The platform operates on merit-based selection principles rather than algorithmic promotion. Exceptional artists are selected periodically to perform at music events, television productions including Moxie Media Marketing's "Spilling Tea with Kiki" on CNBC, and charitable events. Selected artists also receive access to professional music video production supported by Moxie Media Marketing's production expertise at no additional charge.

Each artist Billboard includes a banner hyperlink to the artist's own website along with ten customizable link-buttons and options for in-house content layering. Artists can sell music and merchandise through their Billboards with minimal restrictions, and critically, Moxie Media Marketing takes no commission on artist work or revenues generated through the platform.

The platform includes a self-service portal allowing artists unlimited daily updates to links for soundtracks, videos, products, or events, keeping content fresh and relevant. Artists can represent their talent, business, or any web content with virtually unlimited promotional possibilities, adapting the platform to their specific needs and goals.

Real-time analytics provide artists with comprehensive performance monitoring capabilities, including Billboard traffic tracking and detailed audience engagement insights. Artists gain access to viewer demographics, engagement metrics, virtual show capabilities, and merchandising options all managed from their hub profiles.

The GTBD addresses what Moxie Media Marketing identifies as fundamental problems in the current social media landscape for independent creators. Legacy platforms have increasingly functioned as gatekeepers of creative content, reinforcing industry power structures through algorithms and paid promotion tools that often sideline independent artists and limit mainstream visibility opportunities, particularly for unsigned and genre-defying creators.

The platform provides transparent eligibility criteria and personalized guidance, contrasting with what the company characterizes as opaque programs on existing platforms. GTBD uses proprietary analytics and facilitates direct partnerships to enable payouts and opportunities based on actual engagement metrics and artistic merit rather than arbitrary follower counts or algorithmic preferences.

Moxie Media Marketing positions the platform as offering algorithmic advocacy through tools and campaigns promoting equity and transparency in content boosting and discovery. The system encourages community-centric growth focusing on genuine relationship building between artists and fans rather than viral trend-chasing or sensationalist content strategies.

The fan-centric design enables direct connections between undiscovered artists and audiences, nurturing organic talent pipelines through what the company describes as crowdsourced curation. Human recommendations and collective advertising drive discovery as an alternative to algorithm-based systems, putting discovery power in the hands of audiences rather than automated systems.

The platform aims to provide inclusive and unbiased exposure, particularly for marginalized groups and niche genres that often struggle for visibility on mainstream platforms. GTBD functions as what Moxie Media Marketing describes as a liberation engine for suppressed arts, offering equal exposure opportunities regardless of artist background, genre classification, or existing follower base.

Artists maintain full control and ownership of their content, intellectual property, and revenue streams while building brands and connecting directly with fans. The client-centric business model focuses on ensuring the longevity and fruitfulness of artistic careers through an unbiased platform space free from what the company characterizes as exploitative managers and promoters common in traditional industry structures.

The annual membership fee represents less than three dollars per day for comprehensive access to marketing exposure generated through Moxie Media Marketing's established media infrastructure. This includes promotion through social media channels, cable television partnerships including CNBC programming, and global press release distribution systems designed to reach broad international audiences.

"With MMM and GTBD, the future is artist-driven—by the artist, for the artist, creating genuine artistic freedom," Welch states, positioning the platform as fundamentally restructuring the relationship between artists and promotional systems. The company describes GTBD as representing a movement to reclaim artistic freedom, originality, and self-expression by disrupting traditional gatekeeping through crowdsourced curation and merit-based exposure systems.

The platform launch comes as Moxie Media Marketing continues expanding its support infrastructure for independent artists, including recent productions in Aruba with Belfast singer Jolene Allison-Burns and other emerging talent, along with the second season of "Spilling Tea with Kiki" scheduled for CNBC premiere in early 2026.

Independent artists interested in joining the Global Talent Billboard Directory can register through Moxie Media Marketing's website. The platform is currently accepting memberships with immediate access to all promotional features, analytics tools, and community resources upon registration.

Read the full La Fenetre Magazine article here: https://medium.com/la-fen%C3%AAtre-magazine/changing-the-norms-empowering-independent-artists-without-traditional-marketing-costs-5d88ed80ebc3?source=friends_link&sk=5f97f796418dae68359fe2116fe10cbc

Sign up to be on GTBD: https://medium.com/r/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxiemediamarketing.inc%2Fgtbd%2F

Check out Moxie Media's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MoxieMediaMarketingInc

