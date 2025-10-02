CEO Kenneth W. Welch Jr. Invests Millions Supporting TikTok Independent Artists

La Fenetre Magazine Features Kenneth W. Welch Jr.'s Unprecedented Artist Support System Spanning Multiple Continents and Helping Launch Sustainable Careers

Talent does not need saving. Talent needs to be free to flourish, grow and expand. My goal is to make sure artists can focus on their craft.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Fenetre Magazine has published a comprehensive profile examining how Kenneth W. Welch Jr., CEO of Moxie Media Marketing, has built an unprecedented support system for independent musicians across TikTok LIVE, spanning multiple continents and transforming digital performances into sustainable career opportunities.

The publication details how Welch has earned the nickname "Earth Angel" among artists from Belfast to São Paulo, Ohio to Las Vegas, by providing mentorship, visibility, and tangible opportunities including studio financing and production equipment for emerging talent. The profile highlights several artists whose careers have been significantly impacted by Welch's involvement, including Jolene Allison-Burns, Samantha Davis, Jackie Wiatrowski, and Gabriela Muniz.

"Talent does not need saving. Talent needs to be free to flourish, grow and expand," Welch explains in the featured piece. "Too often, artists are pressured into exploitative deals just to survive. My goal is to make sure they have the support and wherewithal to focus on their craft without losing control of their careers to such overbearing and confining contracts."

The magazine documents Welch's nightly presence on TikTok LIVE over the past several years, where he supports artists during competitions, helps them build sustainable fanbases, and provides mentorship that extends well beyond digital streams. The profile reveals how Welch leverages Moxie Media Marketing's presence across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to showcase artists globally, driving their virality and monetization.

Samantha Davis, an alternative pop artist from Bellville, Ohio, describes Welch's involvement as pivotal during the iHeartRadio Next Up competition on TikTok LIVE. "I already had momentum, but Kenneth helped me think bigger," Davis states in the profile. "He encouraged me to approach the competition like a career milestone, not just another stream, but a full-blown Vegas show. That belief in me turned a great performance into a defining one."

The publication details Belfast singer-songwriter Jolene Allison-Burns' experience, noting how Welch invited her to contribute to one of his projects, which became her single "I'll Be There." "Kenneth didn't change who I was as an artist," Allison-Burns explains. "He gave me recognition and the confidence to take my music further. To know someone of his stature believes in what I am creating and then promoting my music across his platforms around the world… that makes a world of difference!"

The magazine reveals that Welch and Allison-Burns recently traveled to Aruba to record and produce several new music videos, including an original song written by Allison-Burns, with support from a Grammy Award-winning team. This represents the kind of real-world investment Welch makes in artist development beyond digital support.

Las Vegas performer Jackie Wiatrowski, already established as a Strip headliner, found new avenues through Welch's involvement. "I've performed on huge stages, but TikTok competitions are their own kind of intensity," Wiatrowski shares in the profile. "Kenneth showed up, supported us, and helped us hit milestones we never thought possible. Then he went a step further, he gave me opportunities beyond the platform, like performing on Spilling Tea with Kiki on CNBC."

The publication highlights Brazilian artist Gabriela Muniz's perspective, quoting her description of Welch's impact: "Kenneth isn't just a supporter, he's family. When he believes in you, it is like he is amplifying your art to the world. He makes you feel like what you create matters on a global level."

The magazine documents recent competition results, noting that in TikTok's Global Music on Stage competition, Allison-Burns and Muniz placed third and fourth globally, with Muniz achieving number one in South America as the only Brazilian in the global event, while Allison-Burns won number one in the UK. Additionally, five other Moxie-supported artists placed in the Top 12 of the US iHeartRadio competition, with Kira Lise and The Cyrilia taking first place and runner-up respectively.

The profile reveals the coordination required for Welch's global support system, detailing how he manages time zones from Ohio to Europe to Brazil. "Sometimes it feels like I'm living in every corner of the world at once," Welch states. "But if I believe in someone's talent, I'll be there, no matter the time zone."

Artists emphasize the importance of Welch's consistency in the digital space. "When you're in the middle of a live battle and Kenneth appears in the chat, it's like a jolt of adrenaline," Davis explains. "It tells you somebody serious is watching, with his Level 50 badge, everyone knows that he's someone who actually understands the grind."

The magazine examines how Welch's approach extends beyond digital presence to practical career support through Moxie Media Marketing, including career mentorship, legal guidance, brand partnerships, and platforms that extend artists' reach beyond TikTok. The profile details how when Wiatrowski composed a song accompanying a poem by Suzanna Goodwin for the Just In Time To Save A Life Foundation, Welch personally commissioned a music video project aligning her artistry with his Miracle at Palm Farm Project in Liberia.

"Working with Kenneth isn't about dependency," Allison-Burns states in the profile. "It is about partnership. He treats us like collaborators, not commodities. That makes all the difference."

The publication explores the evolution of the "Earth Angel" nickname, which began appearing casually in comment sections when artists spotted Welch joining their streams. "If they call me that, then I have to live up to it," Welch explains. "It means I have to be consistent, to show up, to keep proving that I believe in their talent."

The magazine concludes that Welch's role mirrors historical patrons of the arts, but operating within the digital age's global and immediate audience reach. "This is where discovery happens now," Welch states. "The difference is the audience is global and immediate. My job as CEO is to make sure the artists who deserve to be seen actually are."

The complete profile of Kenneth W. Welch Jr.'s unprecedented artist support system and the careers he has helped transform is available in La Fenetre Magazine, providing insights into how digital patronage is reshaping artist discovery and development in the 21st century.

