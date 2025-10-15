Belfast's Jolene Allison-Burns Rockets to Global Stardom Through Moxie Media Marketing Partnership

La Fenetre Magazine Chronicles How Kenneth W. Welch Jr. Transformed Belfast Singer's Career from Local Talent to #1 UK, #3 Global on TikTok

I started singing on TikTok and fell in love with having a live lounge in the comfort of my home. I then met Kenneth W. Welch Jr., and my whole life changed. The continued support has blown my mind.” — Jolene Allison-Burns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Fenetre Magazine has published an extensive profile of Northern Irish singer, actress, and composer Jolene Allison-Burns, chronicling her remarkable journey from Belfast's music scene to achieving number one for the UK and third place globally in TikTok's Music on Stage competition. The comprehensive feature highlights how her partnership with Kenneth W. Welch Jr. and Moxie Media Marketing has transformed her career through professional productions, international recording sessions, and strategic digital platform promotion.

Now 37, Allison-Burns grew up in north Belfast during the period known as The Troubles, which left indelible marks on communities throughout the city. She found solace and inspiration in music from an early age, beginning her career performing in local pubs and clubs where she developed both her vocal talents and deep connections to the stories of her community. These early experiences singing in Belfast venues would later profoundly influence her songwriting and screen performances.

Her vocal abilities first gained national attention in 2011 when she reached the bootcamp stage of The X Factor UK's eighth season, making her one of several Northern Irish hopefuls that year alongside performers like Janet Devlin. Though her journey on the program ended at bootcamp, her powerful audition performances left lasting impressions on judges and audiences. Undeterred, Allison-Burns continued pursuing her passion, appearing on The Voice of Ireland in 2015 where she was coached by Irish musician Niall Breslin, known as Bressie. Her performances showcased what the magazine describes as "her unique blend of emotional intensity and technical skill," reinforcing her reputation as a rising star.

Beyond music, Allison-Burns developed a parallel career in documentary filmmaking through her collaboration with Italian filmmaker Alessandra Celesia, beginning with the 2011 documentary "The Bookseller of Belfast." This formative experience provided new creative outlets for channeling real-life stories and emotions into performance, establishing a creative partnership that would span over a decade.

Her most significant achievement came with the 2023 documentary "The Flats," where she reunited with Celesia to explore the lives and memories of residents in Belfast's New Lodge flats. The film chronicled the lasting impact of The Troubles, depicting both struggles and resilience of the community. Allison-Burns' contributions were central to the project - not only did she act in the film, portraying a character's mother in reenactments, but she also composed multiple songs including "Just the Way We Are," channeling personal experiences and the collective trauma of her community.

The documentary premiered across UK and European film festivals in early 2024, earning widespread acclaim and numerous awards. Its sold-out Belfast premiere in June 2024 marked a career turning point, bringing her work to broader audiences and sparking conversations about ongoing effects of conflict, mental health, and recovery in Northern Ireland.

In "The Flats," Allison-Burns openly discussed the hardships she and her family have faced, most heartbreakingly her sister's fight for life after being poisoned by tainted recreational drugs, which left her hospitalized and bedridden for years, unable to walk, care for herself, or even communicate. Her willingness to portray personal and community struggles has made her an inspirational figure for many facing similar challenges.

She actively supports the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide & Self Harm (PIPS), a Belfast-based charity providing free mental health and crisis support. The organization's mission to offer professional and confidential counseling aligns closely with Allison-Burns' desire to bring visibility to challenges facing North Belfast, an area with notably high suicide rates. Having lost friends to suicide, she openly discusses these experiences in her work, striving to break the silence and stigma surrounding mental health issues.

From late 2023, Allison-Burns began posting regularly on TikTok, sharing both popular covers and original compositions. Her music quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of followers and views, with her songs becoming viral sensations. Encouraged by this response, she launched TikTok Live streaming sessions in June 2024 and began releasing original music on Spotify and other streaming platforms, releasing six EPs and singles to date. This social media success attracted interest from television executives and music producers, leading to appearances on podcasts, Robin Elliott Tonight, and BBC Radio in Ireland.

"I started singing on TikTok and fell in love with having a live lounge in the comfort of my home," Allison-Burns states in the La Fenetre profile. "I then met Kenneth W. Welch Jr., and my whole life changed. The continued support I have received from Moxie Media Marketing, Inc., as an individual Artist has blown my mind."

The turning point came in 2025 when Allison-Burns connected with Welch, CEO of Moxie Media Marketing, who the magazine describes as "a creative entrepreneur who became a mentor and supporter of her efforts to expand her repertoire and create full-length music videos." With Welch's backing, Allison-Burns was able to record new material and stage more ambitious creative projects, blending her original works with covers performed in her signature style.

What followed was an ambitious production journey that took her from Houston to Aruba. "Kenneth arranged for me to come meet Moxie Media Marketing, Inc. in Houston, Texas," she explains. "From there we flew to Aruba on a private Jet to record music and shoot music videos. I was stunned! A private jet?! I was going in style with my superstar! That's KENNETH W. WELCH JR.!"

In Aruba, Allison-Burns worked with a Grammy Award-nominated production team. The project was overseen by Jonathan Vieira, a native of the island and internationally acclaimed musician and composer who coordinated all activities, managed talent, and supervised technical aspects. The production team included multiple specialists in cinematography, post-production, styling, and music production, creating what Allison-Burns describes as a world-class creative environment.

What she thought would be a single recording session expanded into three songs and three complete music videos. The productions included covers of "Creep" and "Hello," along with an original composition titled "A Beautiful Heart." "I had agreed to go, thinking we were only going to record one song," Allison-Burns shares. "We used this once in a lifetime opportunity to not only record three songs but create and produce three beautiful music videos as well!"

Latin Grammy-nominated music producer Maikol L. Medina, known as "Miki Drums," provided piano accompaniment for the recordings. "The piano player and music producer brought on board by Vieira was visibly emotional upon completing the projects and hearing the final mixes," Allison-Burns recalls. "When we recorded the songs and listened to the playbacks, both Vieira and Medina were moved, a truly magical and memorable moment. His piano performance was nothing short of extraordinary; incredibly refreshing to my ears."

"I can honestly say it was the best experience of my life!" Allison-Burns shares. "Watching Kenneth W. Welch Jr. work as a producer, director and choreographer, creating such cinematic magic, it was truly wondrous. It was not simply how he was setting the scenes, but how he made everyone work to their best ability, putting smiles on the faces of all, including myself."

The three songs are now available on Spotify and Apple Music, with official music videos featured on Moxie Media Marketing's YouTube channel. "Kenneth employed all his artistic talents in creating such beautiful scenes," Allison-Burns describes. "Blending exquisite wardrobes, such as flying dresses and evening gowns, using the dramatic Aruban sunsets as a backdrop, positioning me singing next to a beautiful grand piano, and live birds singing in the chandelier above me! Now please tell me that's not Magic."

Upon returning from Aruba and rejoining her TikTok ventures, Allison-Burns discovered rap artist S-2 on the platform. The chemistry between them was immediately evident and they began collaborating through shared mental health experiences. Together they created "Something's Changed," a single focused on supporting those struggling with mental health challenges. "We collaborated together through Mental Health experiences," she explains. "We are working to shine light on those who are currently in the dark, through our collaborative musical efforts."

"S-2 is an incredible up and coming artist, his rapping about Mental Health is grabbing the audiences on TikTok for sure," Allison-Burns shares. "Seeing people's reactions from this song has brightened up both our lives. To receiving heartwarming messages saying, 'we have your song on repeat, and it's helping us every day', is a huge reward in itself. That's both the art and the healing that music can bring."

Moxie Media Marketing produced a music video for the collaboration and published it across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Within five days, the video reached over 21 million views globally across the company's platforms, demonstrating what Allison-Burns describes as "the true magic of MMM and its ability to showcase and empower independent artists."

Just before this viral success, September 2025 brought another major milestone when Allison-Burns achieved number one for the UK in the Global TikTok Music on Stage competition and third place worldwide. This achievement reflected not only her musical talent but also her ability to inspire and connect with fans and followers globally. With support from Moxie Media Marketing, her social media presence has exploded, enabling her to advocate for causes close to her heart and build a dedicated community of supporters worldwide.

The magazine notes the connection between Allison-Burns' mental health advocacy and Moxie Media Marketing's own support of the Just in Time to Save a Life Foundation in the US, along with their philanthropic "A Miracle in Palm Farm" project building schools in Liberia. This alignment of values has strengthened their partnership beyond business into shared social mission.

Looking ahead, Allison-Burns is scheduled to appear on Moxie Media Marketing's television series "Spilling Tea with Kiki" for its second season premiere on CNBC in early 2026. Filming in Los Angeles before year's end will coincide with additional music and video production sessions, with new releases planned for early 2026 as part of Moxie Media Marketing's portfolio featuring multiple artists brought together over recent years.

"I swear, Kenneth is an Angel sent from above," Allison-Burns states. "I am so excited to see what my future holds being part of Moxie Media Marketing, Inc. with the launch of these phenomenal songs we created in Aruba. I am forever grateful. I feel so blessed. He has helped me grow and believe in myself so much, forcing me to dive deep inside my soul to create such passionate and emotional music!"

Jolene Allison-Burns' new music, including "A Beautiful Heart," "Creep," and "Hello," is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. Official music videos can be viewed on Moxie Media Marketing's YouTube channel. Her collaboration with S-2, "Something's Changed," is also available across all platforms.

The complete profile of Jolene Allison-Burns' career journey from Belfast's pubs and clubs through television talent shows and documentary filmmaking to international recognition is available in La Fenetre Magazine, documenting how strategic partnerships can transform independent artists' careers while maintaining authentic connections to community roots and advocacy work.

You can read the entire profile here;https://medium.com/la-fen%C3%AAtre-magazine/moxie-media-marketing-inc-presents-jolene-allison-burns-the-voice-and-heart-of-belfast-fc606d311991?source=friends_link&sk=1394121d185215bed7b2c2fe7c55f53d

Listen to “A Beautiful Heart” on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4vX56w0lsvXIeuq2KYM7nU

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/a-beautiful-heart-single/1846056692

"A Beautiful Heart" Original Song by Jolene Allison-Burns

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.