MPD Arrests Theft from Auto Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with multiple offenses in Northeast.

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, Sixth District officers responded to the 4300 block of Ord Street, Northeast, in reference to a theft from auto. The victim reported to officers that on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, stole property, and then fled the scene. CCN 25113310

On Wednesday, October 23, 2025, MPD’s Robbery Suppressant Unit and member of the Sixth District executed a search warrant in the 4300 block of Ord Street, Northeast, in connection with the theft from auto investigation.

During the execution of the warrant, officers recovered several items of evidentiary value.

Following the execution of the search warrant, based on the suspect’s description and evidence obtained, the suspect was found to be linked to the following additional offenses:

Unlawful Entry Of A Motor Vehicle and Destruction of Property on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN 25111986

Unlawful Entry Of A Motor Vehicle and Destruction of Property on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in the 1500 block of Olive Street, Northeast. CCN 25112208

Unlawful Entry Of A Motor Vehicle and Destruction of Property on Friday, July 25, 2025, in the 1400 block of 44th Street, Northeast. CCN 25112541

Theft from auto on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in the 1500 block of Denise Stanely Street, Northeast. CCN 25113041

Theft from auto on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in the 4300 block of Ord Street, Northeast. CCN 25117380

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 34-year-old Nolan Jones of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Theft from Auto, four counts of Destruction of Property, two counts of Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Theft One.

