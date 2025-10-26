Gunhill Road Drops Issue-Oriented Music Video Capturing the Noise and Chaos of the Modern Media Era

Gunhill Road Band

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary pop ensemble Gunhill Road , best known for their 1970s hit “Back When My Hair Was Short,” has released a striking new single and music video titled “Close My Ears.”True to the band’s roots in socially aware songwriting, “Close My Ears” delivers a raw, emotional reflection on living through a crisis-ridden, hyper-connected world — one where nonstop outrage and information overload have become the new normal.“Too much information clogging up my brain… and I can’t change the station; it’s driving me insane!” the band cries out in a line that captures the exhaustion of an era defined by constant noise.Co-written and performed by Steve Goldrich, Paul Reisch, Brian Koonin, and Michael Harrison, the song pairs hard-hitting rock energy with lyrics that cut through partisan clutter to reveal a universal truth: everyone, no matter their politics, feels the weight of relentless media pressure.The accompanying video — produced by Matthew B. Harrison — blends vivid, fast-paced imagery of exasperated faces and chaotic news streams, painting a portrait of collective fatigue. It poses a question many are secretly asking themselves: is the only escape to disconnect completely?Gunhill Road’s loyal following continues to grow, with the group now boasting nearly half a million combined listens, views, and downloads — powered in part by strong airplay and coverage across talk radio.To watch “Close My Ears,” visit CloseMyEars.comTo request an interview with band member and TALKERS publisher Michael Harrison, please contact

