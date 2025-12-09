Financial Literacy Competition Series ‘A Check For Life’ Announces Los Angeles Casting Event This Saturday, December 13

A Check For Life Terence Bradford, A Check For Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Check For Life , the groundbreaking financial literacy competition series, is bringing its casting tour to Los Angeles, California this Saturday, December 13, giving the opportunity to compete in a new show for a $100,000 grand prize.The Los Angeles casting event will be held at:Conrad Hotel Los Angeles100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 900129:00 AM – 5:00 PMCan’t attend in person? Please submit a video audition online at ACheckForLife.com.Los Angeles marks one of the most exciting stops on the national casting tour. “LA is full of dreamers, creators, and strivers with powerful financial journeys,” says Terence Bradford , host of A Check For Life . “We’re looking for compelling personal stories and contestants ready for financial transformation.”A Check For Life blends financial education with high-stakes entertainment. Contestants take on real-world money challenges while being coached by top financial mentors. Viewers can also participate at home, with opportunities to win cash for their own Check For Life Accounts. Even eliminated contestants walk away with money to put toward their financial goals — making it a show where everyone wins.Media Contact:--

