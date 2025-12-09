Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,652 in the last 365 days.

Financial Literacy Competition Series ‘A Check For Life’ Announces Los Angeles Casting Event This Saturday, December 13

A Check For Life

Terence Bradford, A Check For Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Check For Life, the groundbreaking financial literacy competition series, is bringing its casting tour to Los Angeles, California this Saturday, December 13, giving the opportunity to compete in a new show for a $100,000 grand prize.

The Los Angeles casting event will be held at:

Conrad Hotel Los Angeles
100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Can’t attend in person? Please submit a video audition online at ACheckForLife.com.

Los Angeles marks one of the most exciting stops on the national casting tour. “LA is full of dreamers, creators, and strivers with powerful financial journeys,” says Terence Bradford, host of A Check For Life. “We’re looking for compelling personal stories and contestants ready for financial transformation.”

A Check For Life blends financial education with high-stakes entertainment. Contestants take on real-world money challenges while being coached by top financial mentors. Viewers can also participate at home, with opportunities to win cash for their own Check For Life Accounts. Even eliminated contestants walk away with money to put toward their financial goals — making it a show where everyone wins.

Media Contact:

--

Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
mark@goldmanmccormick.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Financial Literacy Competition Series ‘A Check For Life’ Announces Los Angeles Casting Event This Saturday, December 13

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more