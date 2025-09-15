Nashville’s Newest Hit Now Comes in a Can as Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail Debuts in Music City

Premium Canned Cocktail Raises a Glass to the Sound that put Music City on the Map

Nashville Cats Cocktails are more than a drink, it’s a tribute to the iconic session players who created the sound that made Nashville what it is today – Music City U.S.A.” — Rod Essig

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stage is set for a spirited new act in Music City with the launch of Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail , a smooth, premium canned cocktail that raises a glass to the legendary 60s and 70s studio musicians known as the “Nashville Cats,” whose talent helped shape the soundtrack of rock and roll and country music history.Blending Music City’s heritage with today’s booming craft beverage scene, Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail is designed for easy enjoyment. Its retro-inspired design nods to the era that inspired it, while its crisp, clean vodka cocktail profile makes it a hit with today’s consumers. The brand celebrates the performers, the dreamers and the 100 million fans who live for the soundtrack of the country music lifestyle. The launch comes at a time when Nashville’s spirits industry is rapidly expanding, fueled by local pride and national curiosity about the city’s unique blend of music and culture.The brand is being launched with the backing of various investors with deep roots in the entertainment and hospitality industry, like music veteran Rod Essig (Creative Artists Agency), alcohol distributor Robert Lipman (Lipman Brothers) and former sports and entertainment executive Stacie Kinder who now takes the reins as Chief Operating Officer.“Nashville Cats Cocktails are more than a drink, it’s a tribute to the iconic session players who created the sound that made Nashville what it is today – Music City U.S.A.,” said Rod Essig. “It’s the perfect way to honor the past while toasting the future of this fantastic city.”The Nashville Cats Cocktails brand intends to pay homage to the iconic master players who recorded alongside the industry's biggest stars in Nashville’s studios during the height of rock and roll’s rise. Their unmatched skill and creativity shaped timeless hits and now, their spirit will live on in every can.Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail is now hitting shelves at select retailers, major liquor stores across Middle Tennessee, and lower Broadway’s iconic music venues, with availability at special events throughout the Nashville area. Statewide expansion is on tap for later this year. The brand’s growth continues with a non-alcoholic, low-calorie Tennessee Tea debuting by the end of 2025, a tequila-based cocktail currently in development, and a limited-edition summer flavor set to launch in 2026. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from the sales will benefit select music related charities to be named at a later date.The back-of-can story captures the brand’s inspiration: It’s the 1960’s, and rock and roll’s popularity is exploding. A who’s who of music superstars travel to Nashville to record albums with a local group of highly skilled studio musicians. These sessions produce some of the world’s most renowned and timeless tracks. This brand is a tribute to those unseen musical icons and a toast to the new generation keeping the music alive.About Nashville Cats BeveragesNashville Cats Beverages is a Music City U.S.A. born lifestyle brand that blends the soul of Nashville’s music scene with the craft of premium beverages. Inspired by the legendary Nashville Cats, world-class session musicians whose artistry helped define generations of music — the company creates drinks that honor the city’s creative spirit while connecting with today’s fans. From its flagship Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail to future ready-to-drink innovations, apparel and hospitality concepts, every product is rooted in authenticity, local pride and a love for the soundtrack that makes Nashville the world’s stage.For more information, visit www.DrinkNashvilleCats.com or follow @DrinkNashvilleCats on social media.

Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail - The Story Behind the Brand

