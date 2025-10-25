Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3004448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/25/2025 at 1544 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Shaftsbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 18.2

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anthony Gerry

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Big Rapids, MI

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richmond Galusha

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end/ Front passenger quarter panel

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on US Route 7 near mile marker 18.2 in the Town of Shaftsbury. It was reported the crash may have involved a road rage incident.

Investigation revealed that vehicle #2 (Galusha) had passed vehicle #1 ( Gerry). Once the pass was complete, Gerry sped up and struck the back of vehicle #2 before Gerry lost control and went off the roadway.

Gerry was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/15/2025 at 0830 hours for negligent operation and reckless endangerment.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421