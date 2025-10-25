Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3004448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/25/2025 at 1544 hours.
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Shaftsbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 18.2
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Anthony Gerry
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Big Rapids, MI
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL:N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richmond Galusha
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end/ Front passenger quarter panel
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on US Route 7 near mile marker 18.2 in the Town of Shaftsbury. It was reported the crash may have involved a road rage incident.
Investigation revealed that vehicle #2 (Galusha) had passed vehicle #1 ( Gerry). Once the pass was complete, Gerry sped up and struck the back of vehicle #2 before Gerry lost control and went off the roadway.
Gerry was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/15/2025 at 0830 hours for negligent operation and reckless endangerment.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
