Williston Barracks/Vehicle Break-ins

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A1000186/26A1000170

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: January 6, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Philo Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Unlawful Trespass


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of January 7, 2026, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins/thefts in the Mt Philo area in the Town of Charlotte.


The Vermont State Police would like to urge the public to ensure that their vehicles are locked and valuable items are removed to prevent thefts.


Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents or security cameras in the area are asked to contact Trooper Silva of the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



