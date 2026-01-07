Williston Barracks/Vehicle Break-ins
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1000186/26A1000170
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 6, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Philo Road, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Unlawful Trespass
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of January 7, 2026, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins/thefts in the Mt Philo area in the Town of Charlotte.
The Vermont State Police would like to urge the public to ensure that their vehicles are locked and valuable items are removed to prevent thefts.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.