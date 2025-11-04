Billboard Hitmaker Fawn Ushers In The Holidays With 'Another Year Without You' From Her 'Winter Wonders Anthology'

This emotional Christmas song beautifully expresses the heartache of missing someone amid the twinkling lights of the season

This song reflects the pain of losing someone you shared a deep bond and love with. The holiday season can be especially hard this time of year for those who have lost loved ones or can't be together” — Fawn

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records lights up the holidays with "The Winter Wonders Anthology"—a music collection of new and reissued Yuletide songs from Billboard hit singer-songwriter Fawn , the internationally acclaimed composer, musician, pianist, author, model, actress, and voice-over artist. This Seasonal series kicks off Friday, November 7, 2025 with " Another Year Without You ."From her Hollywood Hills sound lab retreat, Terrace Studios, Fawn wrote, performed, and recorded this reflective holiday original, collaborating with co-composer and producer Cmix3r. Fawn shared, “Each song I write reflects my life’s journey—some drawn from my own experiences, others inspired by the people and relationships that shape me. Music is how I find my way through life’s moments.” Fawn continued, “‘Another Year Without You’ reflects the pain of losing someone you shared a deep bond and love with. The holiday season can feel especially hard for those who have lost loved ones or can’t be together during this time of year.”Stonedef Records said, “As Fawn weaves her extraordinary musical magic with co-composer and producer Cmix3r, together they create a warm holiday spirit that fills the studio—bringing the joy of the season to life. Fawn creates poignant lyrics and memorable melodies that sparkle with festive magic while Cmix3r brings the beat—or the 'heart beat'—to match the heartfelt emotions of each original song.”Stonedef Records launches "The Winter Wonders Anthology" this Friday, November 7, 2025 with the reintroduced release of the "Another Year Without You" EP. Future original and old time seasonal favorites planned for this Holiday are "It’s That Time of The Year" EP, "Hanukkah Chanukah," "Ode To Amour" EP, "Christmas Time" and "Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday" EP. From Hanukkah lights to Yuletide memories to Christmas cheer, singer-songwriter Fawn’s "The Winter Wonders Anthology" offers something magical for everyone this holiday season.Fawn's original "Another Year Without You" EP unwraps the magic beginning November 7, 2025.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Amerika Prestige Award Lifetime Career Achievement in Music 2025• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.