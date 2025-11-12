Singer-songwriter Fawn Brings A Funky ’70s Groove With 'It’s That Time of the Year' From 'The Winter Wonders Anthology'

Channeling a funk-filled ’70s throwback rhythm, this original song blends retro grooves with soulful, festive vocals wrapped in an uplifting, heartfelt message

'spread your love through the atmosphere-say a prayer for who isn't here' is a reminder that our time here is short and to appreciate and love one another-That's the central message this song conveys” — Fawn

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records continues the Yuletide vibes with "The Winter Wonders Anthology," featuring sparkling seasonal tunes from Billboard chart-topper Fawn , an acclaimed internationally known singer-songwriter, composer , musician, pianist, author, model, actress, and voice-over artist. This special winter collection continues the festivities on Friday, November 14, 2025 with “It’s That Time of The Year."Fawn wrote, performed, and recorded this heartwarming holiday anthem at her Hollywood Hills sound lab, Terrace Studios. Joined by co-music writer and producer Cmix3r, the song captures the joy and spirit of the winter season, while dialing in on a classic '70s funk vibe.Fawn said, “Every song I create is a piece of my story—most are born from personal experiences, others from the souls who have touched my heart. Music is my compass through life’s many twists and turns, ups and downs.” Fawn continued, “For ‘It’s That Time of The Year’ Cmix3r sent over a basic music production idea, with a '70s flare to it, which I loved! Funk and the '70s era are some of my favorite styles of music. I immediately felt its thumpin,’ funky vibe and cranked out the words and melody in under 30 minutes.” Fawn said, “Once I wrote the song, I recorded all my vocals and Cmix3r finished the production and mixed the song.”Fawn continued, "One of my favorite lines that popped out of my soul is 'spread your love through the atmosphere, say good-bye to your doubts and fears, say a prayer for who isn't here' it's a reminder that our time here is very short and to appreciate one another and love one another. That is the central message this song conveys. 'It's all about the love.'"Fawn began "The Winter Wonders Anthology" last Friday, November 7, 2025 with the release of the "Another Year Without You" EP. Future original and public domain songs planned for this Holiday season are "Hanukkah Chanukah," "Ode To Amour," EP, "Christmas Time" and "Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday" EP. From Hanukkah lights to Yuletide memories and Christmas cheer, singer-songwriter Fawn’s "The Winter Wonders Anthology" offers something magical for everyone this holiday season.Fawn's original " It's That Time of The Year " EP unwraps it's surprise on all platforms November 14, 2025.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Amerika Prestige Award Lifetime Career Achievement in Music 2025• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

