Chart-Topping Singer-songwriter Fawn Unveils More Ghostly Grooves from Her Haunted Halloween Jams Music Anthology

Eerie anthems drift through the night with spellbinding melodies and sinisterly sweet hooks leaving you hauntingly unhinged—dare to surrender to her enchantment

Fawn has fresh ideas and an incredible imagination, creating whole worlds for listeners to step into. Her lyrics are clever, her melodies irresistibly catchy-she can craft an entire song in 20 minutes” — Producer Malcolm Smith

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records emerges from the shadows in time for The Spooky Season, awakening five spine-tingling tracks from Billboard hit songstress Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter , composer, musician, pianist, author, model, actress and voice-over artist. On Friday, October 10, 2025, these hauntingly entertaining songs and remixes escape the crypt, with pre-orders summoning their power as early as September 26th.From deep within her Hollywood Hills sanctuary, Terrace Studios, Fawn crafted, performed, and recorded her original Halloween incantations. She chose the reputable producers Malcolm Smith, Cameron Lasswell and Nick Wax to add their talents to her songs.Five original spook-tacular tracks are part of Fawn’s Freakily Fun Fall series—“Haunted Halloween Jams”— which brew a captivating cauldron of original mysterious songs, hidden nightmarish recordings, entrancing remixes, and remastered vintage terrors from her cryptic chamber. These five mysterious and catchy pieces conjure a world of ghostly wonder and twinkling magic that evoke the thrill of a Disney haunted house brought to life. Prepare for ‘Jack The Ripper,’ ‘Creepy Crawly Paulie,' 'Castle of Creeps (Cameron Lasswell Creeper's Mix),’ ‘Spooky,’ and The Great American Songwriting Award-winner ‘Ghoulish Ghosts.’”Fawn shared, “Every song I write is a reflection of my life’s journey—some tied to what I’ve experienced, others inspired by people and my relationships with them. My music helps me navigate life and its circumstances. For my spooky songs, I often draw from childhood memories of Trick-or-Treating and those terrifying nights of being home alone, filled with shadows and fear. I wanted to capture those moments and turn them into playful tales to share with others who cherish this magical time of year.” Fawn recalled, “The song 'Spooky' was a collaboration with singer-songwriter Vincent Covello for a CBS television show. We had so much fun in the process of writing and recording and producing our vocals—we spent half the time cracking up over each other’s ghostly voice-overs, continually shocked at the hilarity.”Producer Malcolm Smith shared, “For the award-winning song 'Ghoulish Ghosts,' I added orchestrations to Fawn's lead vocals, then layered my own vocals with Fawn’s haunting background vocals and added in spooky sound effects to bring the track to life. Working with Fawn is always an adventure—she has fiendishly fresh ideas and an incredible imagination, creating whole worlds for listeners to step into. Her lyrics are clever, her melodies irresistibly catchy, and she can craft an entire song in just 20 minutes!” He added, “I brought a rasta-inspired vibe to 'Creepy Crawly Paulie' and gave a darker, chilling edge to the legendary 'Jack The Ripper.'”Stonedef Records said, "As Fawn channels her inexplicable magic with these gifted producers, an unearthly charm spreads through the studio—awakening the Ghoul-tide season. She writes mesmerizing songs that are absolute magic."Since August 29, 2025, Fawn has been conjuring an original Halloween song every Friday, a tradition that will continue through All Hallows’ Eve. Her Haunted Halloween Jams are a wickedly delightful addition to seasonal playlists, brimming with funhouse vibes and lighthearted merry. Among the witching-hour wonders are "Castle of Creeps," "Skeletons," "The Nancy Doll," "Wrinkleton," "Beware The Wendigo," "Monster House," "Ghoulish Ghosts," "The Headless Horseman," "Creepy Crawly Paulie," "The Boogeyman," "Castle of Creeps (Cameron Lasswell Creeper's Club Mix)," "Spooky," "Jack The Ripper," "Skeletons (Cameron Lasswell Night of Shadows Mix)," "Skeletons (Nick Wax Grooveyard Mix)," "Frankenstein" and "The Nancy Doll (Malcolm Smith Mix).""Jack The Ripper," "Creepy Crawly Paulie," "Castle of Creeps (Cameron Lasswell Creeper's Mix)," "Spooky," and The Great American Songwriting Award-winner "Ghoulish Ghosts" will unleash this season of fright across all digital platforms beginning October 10, 2025.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Amerika Prestige Award Lifetime Career Achievement in Music 2025• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

Hand-crafted Animated video of "The Nancy Doll" by Fawn

