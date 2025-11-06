Libertarian 2024 VP Nominee Mike ter Maat Coming to NH to Launch Republican Liberty Caucus Chapter

Mike ter Maat

Republican Liberty Caucus Charter Requires Four Board Members and Six Other GOP Members

The RLC’s priority is to strengthen our economy through free markets, unify our nation through the Constitution, and protect our future through fiscal conservatism and a common-sense foreign policy.” — Mike ter Maat

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike ter Maat, the 2024 Libertarian Party candidate for vice president, will be in New Hampshire from November 6-15 recruiting for the Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC). The RLC is the grassroots association working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual liberty, limited government, and free markets.Once the new chapter is chartered, the RLC of New Hampshire will be empowered to extend endorsements of candidates in all non-Federal political contests. It is the goal of the RLC to have a state chapter installed in New Hampshire ahead of the primaries for the 2026 midterm elections.To launch a new statewide chapter, the RLC requires four individuals to serve as board members and another six members. Ter Maat will be meeting with state representatives and local Republican leaders as well as attending local GOP gatherings.“The Republican Party will be the arena for the critical debate of the next political cycle,” said ter Maat. In June, ter Maat left the Libertarian Party for the Republican Party ( see press release of June 10, 2025 ). He was joined by forty-one liberty advocates, many of whom played roles in ter Maat's 2024 campaign. Several of these advocates are leading the recruitment effort to launch new state chapters for the Republican Liberty Caucus. RLC-Virginia recently announced its charter and another dozen states have charters in various stages of development ( see press release of August 12, 2025 ).ABOUT THE REPUBLICAN LIBERTY CAUCUSThe RLC is a grassroots organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual liberty, limited government, and free markets.The Libertarian Party nominee for VP in 2024, Mike ran for Congress (FL-20) in 2022 and served as a police officer from 2010 through 2021 in Broward County. Mike's prior career in economics included work with commercial banks, the White House, and international agencies, as well as a decade advocating for competitive financial service markets before running his professional education and consulting firm from 2002 to 2009. Mike holds a BS in Aeronautical Engineering and an MBA from RPI, and MS and PhD degrees in Economics from GWU. He has taught economics at three universities and substituted at dozens of public schools.MEDIA INQUIRIES AND INTERVIEW REQUESTSCorey Fauconiercorey@miketermaat.commiketermaat.com(973) 901-6481

