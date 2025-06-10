Libertarian Party 2024 Vice-Presidential Nominee Mike ter Maat Joins Republican Liberty Caucus

The Republican Liberty Caucus is delighted to welcome Mike ter Maat, a leading voice for liberty” — John Dennis, Chairman of the RLC

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike ter Maat , the 2024 Libertarian Party candidate for vice president, has joined the Republican Party and the Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC). A former White House economist, entrepreneur, professor, and eleven-year police officer, ter Maat said the move reflects a strategic shift – not a change in ideology.“The Republican Liberty Caucus is delighted to welcome Mike ter Maat, a leading voice for liberty,” said John Dennis, Chairman of the RLC. “The path set out last year by then-candidate Trump at the Libertarian Party convention for liberty-minded change agents has now come full circle.”“The Republican Party will be the arena for the critical debate of the next political cycle,” added ter Maat. “To strengthen our economy through free markets, unify our nation through the Constitution, and protect our future through fiscal conservatism and a common-sense foreign policy, we must engage where it matters most.”Alongside ter Maat, forty-one liberty advocates are joining the RLC, many of whom played roles in ter Maat's 2024 campaign, some transitioning from the LP, others are already members of the GOP. Several will take on active roles expanding the RLC’s reach ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential cycle.Dennis said, “The Republican Liberty Caucus is the right entry point for liberty Republicans, Libertarians, and independents committed to the fight for liberty and constitutional governance. The RLC is excited to fulfill this important role.”This new recruitment effort is spearheaded by four leaders in the Libertarian Party:• Michael Smith, 2024 ter Maat campaign advisory chairman and former chair of LP-Broward, Florida,• Irene Mavrakakis, 2024 ter Maat campaign outreach director, former chair of LP-Delaware and founder of Liberty Speaks,• David Moscrip, former chair of LP-Hillsborough, Florida, who is returning to the GOP in which he had been a long-time organizer in Indiana, and• Corey Fauconier, former communications director & state senate candidate, LP-Virginia and host of Talks Over Drinks podcast.Concluded ter Maat, “This is the right team, supporting the right brand, to fight the right fight. We’re excited to join the battle inside the GOP for constitutional governance.”Other notable individuals making the move include the following:• Sally Bacon, 2024 ter Maat presidential campaign organizer• Landon Cahow, 2024 ter Maat campaign 2006 Carl Whitaker campaign web manager, and member of the Ron Paul 2008 & 2012 campaigns• DL Cummings, former chairman of LP-Duvall County, Florida, and host of the LibertyDad podcast• Hailey Dollar, 2025 candidate, Virginia House of Delegates• Amity Dolby, former District 5 chair, LP-Virginia• Bill Dunn, Rancher on the Arizona border• Donna Johnson Grebas, former LP-Virginia District 4 chair, retired US Army Reserve officer• Joshua Hlavka, former LP-Florida chair and 2024 ter Maat campaign advisor• Jeff Kleb, Army Reserve veteran, co-host of Talks Over Drinks podcast, Virginia• Shawn Lux, former LP-Broward County, Florida, secretary• Jon Marietta, elected Recorder of Deeds, Fayette County, PA and host of the Hillbilly Jon Show on WMBS Radio• Andrew McClelland, law enforcement sergeant, Florida, and 2020 ter Maat Congressional campaign advisor• Amy Misko, former LP-Mississippi secretary and founder of Libertarians for Learning• Evan Murphy, award-winning Manhattan photographer and 2024 ter Maat campaign social media manager• Brandon Padget, professor of history, Illinois, and 2024 ter Maat campaign organizer• Russ Paige, intellectual property attorney, Texas, and 2024 ter Maat campaign advisor• Valentin Potra, 2024 ter Maat campaign worker, linguistic anthropologist, and former professor and senior instructional designer• David Roberson, former LP candidate for Texas Supreme Court and Texas House, former LP-Texas Committeeman, and 2024 ter Maat campaign worker• Steve Roberts, former member and 2026 candidate for the Kansas State Board of Education• Jeffrey Rose. MAHA PAC and MAHA Institute organizer, legislative coordinator for Start School Later• Sandy Sanders, co-host of Talks Over Drinks podcast, Attorney and Former Contributor Virginia Right• Sean Shepard, former Congressional candidate, former assistant state director for Americans for Fair Taxation, and Indiana Property Tax Protests organizer• Donald E. Scoggins, Virginia community activist, Vietnam War veteran, and past candidate for mayor of Baltimore• Scott Sheldon, entrepreneur & international investment banker and 2024 ter Maat campaign advisor• Jodi Smith, former president of Indiana Federation of Republican Women, former Susan B Anthony state director, and past recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award• Wendi Szabo, former LP candidate for Royaltown, New York, Town Council, acting chair LP-Niagara County, and 2024 ter Maat campaign affiliate liaison director• Charlie Tilton, Texas high school teacher and retired Green Beret• Eric Waterman, former chief of staff at Valley Medical Center in Seattle and 2024 ter Maat campaign advisor• Mike Webb, 2025 candidate for Arlington Virginia School Board & US Army Ranger Major (retired)ABOUT THE REPUBLICAN LIBERTY CAUCUSThe RLC is a grassroots organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual liberty, limited government, and free markets.ABOUT MIKE TER MAATThe Libertarian Party nominee for VP in 2024, Mike ran for Congress (FL-20) in 2022 and served as a police officer from 2010 through 2021 in Broward County. Mike's prior career in economics included work with commercial banks, the White House, and international agencies, as well as a decade advocating for competitive financial service markets before running his professional education and consulting firm from 2002 to 2009. Mike holds a BS in Aeronautical Engineering and an MBA from RPI, and MS and PhD degrees in Economics from GWU. He has taught economics at three universities and substituted at dozens of public schools.

