Republican Liberty Caucus of Virginia Announces Formation, Officers, and Mission

New RLC of Virginia Chairwoman Amity Dolby Mike ter Maat

New Chairwoman Amity Dolby sets sights on future member recruitment, political endorsements, and principled messaging.

Our team is excited to welcome liberty-minded Virginians as members, to vet liberty-minded candidates for endorsement, and to spread awareness of the principles of liberty throughout the commonwealth” — New RLC-Virginia Chairwoman Amity Dolby

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly formed Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC) of Virginia has announced it has held its inaugural membership meeting and completed filing articles of incorporation with the RLC national board and with the Commonwealth of Virginia. The newest chapter of the RLC elected a full slate of officers and approved organizational bylaws.Amity Dolby, serving as the RLC of Virginia’s first chairperson, emphasized the group’s mission. "Our team is excited to welcome liberty-minded Virginians as members, to vet liberty-minded candidates for endorsement, and to spread awareness of the principles of liberty throughout the commonwealth,” said Dolby.Other officers include Donna Grebas as vice chair, Corey Fauconier as secretary, and Jeff Kleb as at-large board member. Republican Liberty Caucus national chair John Dennis added, "Congratulations to the RLC of Virginia! We have enjoyed working together already and look forward to collaborating to build a big tent in Virginia."Several of the group's members were recruited by the 2024 Libertarian Party vice-presidential nominee, Mike ter Maat , who joined the Republican Liberty Caucus in June along with dozens of former campaign staffers and liberty-minded Republicans ( see press release of June 10, 2025 ). Said ter Maat, "It has been rewarding to see long-time Republicans and new Republicans come together to advance the cause of liberty in Virginia.”ABOUT THE REPUBLICAN LIBERTY CAUCUSThe RLC is a grassroots organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual liberty, limited government, and free markets.MEDIA INQUIRIES AND INTERVIEW REQUESTSCorey Fauconiercoreymfauconier@yahoo.com(973) 901-6481

