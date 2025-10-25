Higgins, Governor Landry, USDA Secretary Rollins, and Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain Hold Roundtable Discussion with Louisiana Farmers

News

October 25, 2025

News article

BATON ROUGE, LA – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA), Governor Jeff Landry (R-LA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain held a roundtable discussion with Louisiana farmers, cattlemen, and aquaculture reps, focused on strengthening the state’s agricultural industry.

During the meeting, Congressman Higgins advocated on behalf of Louisiana’s rice, crawfish, and shrimp producers. He discussed proposals to suspend imports on these commodities, expedite assistance through USDA’s Commodity Credit Association, and pass H.R. 5710, the Bridge the Gap for Rural Communities Act . Congressman Higgins also outlined these requests in a delivered letter that he led with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, and Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation President Richard Fontenot. Read that letter here .

Earlier this week, Congressman Higgins delivered a letter to President Trump urging him to suspend all foreign shrimp imports due to public health concerns. Read that letter here . Congressman Higgins also delivered a letter urging President Trump to suspend rice imports in response to market volatility and unfair trade practices from foreign producers. Read that letter here.

Congressman Higgins said, "I appreciate Secretary Rollins visiting Louisiana and taking time to hear directly from farmers in our state. We’re working closely with her and President Trump to support the agriculture industry and put American farmers first. Today’s roundtable embodies the Trump administration's commitment to Louisiana’s farmers, and my office will continue to advocate for agricultural and seafood industries."

Press Contact: 202-225-2031