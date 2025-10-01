LDAF Forestry Enforcement and Fire Crews Participate in National Hunting and Fishing Day

News

For immediate release: October 1, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division and Fire Management teams proudly participated in National Hunting and Fishing Day festivities held this past weekend in Woodworth, Louisiana.

The annual event celebrates Louisiana’s rich outdoor traditions while promoting conservation, responsible recreation, and environmental stewardship. Families from across the state attended to enjoy hands-on activities, wildlife demonstrations, educational exhibits, and opportunities to connect with agencies dedicated to protecting Louisiana’s natural resources.

LDAF enforcement agents provided information on outdoor safety, wildfire prevention, and the department’s role in protecting agriculture and forestry resources. Forestry fire crews showcased their specialized equipment and highlighted the importance of community awareness in reducing human-caused wildfires.

“National Hunting and Fishing Day is a great way to engage with the public and share how LDAF works every day to protect Louisiana’s people, property, and natural resources,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “Our enforcement agents and forestry fire personnel play a vital role in keeping our state safe and preserving its outdoor heritage.”

The event also provided LDAF staff with an opportunity to meet directly with Louisiana citizens, answer their questions, and encourage future generations to carry forward the state’s proud hunting, fishing, and conservation traditions.

For more information on LDAF programs and services, visit www.ldaf.la.gov.